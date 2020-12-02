Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market 2020-2026 Thriving Worldwide || Major Gaints – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ResMed, Pear Therapeutics, Inc, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc, Voluntis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

In Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market

Global Prescription digital therapeutics (DTx) market is rising gradually with a healthy CAGR of 23.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and expanding the application of CRISPR technology by innovative research from the different academic organizations are the key factors for market growth.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global prescription digital therapeutics (DTx) market are Better Therapeutics, LLC, BigHealth, Headspace Inc, Kaia Health, Xealth, Solera Network, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, ResMed, Pear Therapeutics, Inc, Omada Health, Inc., WellDoc, Inc, Voluntis, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, 2Morrow Inc, SAMSUNG among others.

Market Definition: Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market

Prescription digital therapeutics is a novel treatment approach that allows software applications to directly treat serious disease. It is designed in such way that it delivers evidence-based treatment anytime, anywhere and even providing clinicians with real-time data on patient progress.

According to the statistics published in Pear Therapeutics, Inc, One in every three adults are suffering from the symptoms of insomnia which contribute up to 30 million adults are living with chronic insomnia in the United States. This growing incidence of cases globally and increase regulatory approvals are acts as market drivers.

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Drivers

High prevalence of disease worldwide is driving the growth of this market

High regulatory approvals for digital therapeutics by regulatory authorities is also acting as a driver for the market growth

Promising demonstration of clinical outcomes is boosting the market growth

High demand due to their High cost effectiveness can also act as a market driver

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market Restraints

Unaffordability of digital therapeutics is restricting the growth for the market

Limited access to novel treatment options for conditions that previously have been untreated or undertreated by traditional medications and therapies which acts as a market restraint

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is also hampering the market growth

Segmentation: Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market : By Diseases

Type 2 Diabetes Prevention and Management

Substance Abuse

Asthma

Insomnia

Others

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market : By Application

Preventative Care and Wellness

Diagnosis,

Treatment Decision

Others

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market : By Therapies

Medication Augmentation

Medication Replacement

Others

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (DTx) Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Pear Therapeutics, Inc filed marketing authorization application from the FDA for Somryst, a prescription digital therapeutic (PDT) the treatment of chronic insomnia and depression in adults. If approved, it could become third FDA-authorized PDT indication, representing newer innovation for patients and physicians

In June 2018, Headspace Inc has launched a company Headspace Health which will focus on the creation of a new prescription meditation application by end of 2020. This creation of the new company is the most significant milestone towards healthcare industries to help for treating a range of chronic diseases

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global prescription digital therapeutics (DTx) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

