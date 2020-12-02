Orthopedic Prosthetics Market 2020-2026 Thriving Worldwide || Major Gaints – Ottobock (Germany), Fillauer LLC. (US), Advanced Arm Dynamics, inc. (US) Smith and Nephew (UK), Touch Bionics Inc (US)

In Orthopedic Prosthetics Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Orthopedic Prosthetics Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Orthopedic Prosthetics Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Market Analysis: Global Orthopedic prosthetics Market

Global Orthopedic prosthetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.11 billion is 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of amputations leading to use of orthopedic prosthetic devices.

Key Market Competitors: Global Orthopedic prosthetics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the orthopedic prosthetics market are Blatchford Group (UK), Touch Bionics Inc. (US), The Ohio Willow Wood Co. (US), Össur (Iceland), Ottobock (Germany), Fillauer LLC. (US), Advanced Arm Dynamics, inc. (US) Smith and Nephew (UK), Touch Bionics Inc (US)., Zimmer Boimet Holdings Inc. (US), Stryker Corp (US) DePuy Synthes (US). Blatchford Ortopedi AS (Norway), Exactech, Inc (US) Globus Medical Inc, (US), RTI Surgical Inc (US), Wright Medical Group N.V.,(US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Arthrex Inc,(US), AlloSource (US) and others.

Market Definition: Global Orthopedic prosthetics Market

Orthopedic Prosthetics is an artificial replacement or substitute of bones in different parts of the body. The typical orthopedic prosthetic devices are for hip, knee, elbow, ankle, leg among others.

According to Stanford Children’s Health, there were an estimated 3.5 million sports injuries occurred, this significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Orthopedic prosthetics Market Drivers

There is rise in number of amputations leading to use of orthopedic prosthetic devices is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Technological advancement in developing prosthetic devices is driving the market.

Orthopedic prosthetics Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Orthopedic prosthetics Market

Orthopedic prosthetics Market : By Product Type

Upper Extremity Prosthetics

Lower Extremity Prosthetics

Liners

Sockets

Modular Components

Orthopedic prosthetics Market : By Technology

Manual Prosthetics

Electric Powered Prosthetics

Hybrid Prosthetics

Orthopedic prosthetics Market : By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Orthopedic prosthetics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Orthopedic prosthetics Market:

In April 2019, Scheck & Siress announces the acquisition of Ballert Orthopedic. Ballert Orthopedic has89-years history as a leader in orthotics and prosthetics. This will enhance Scheck’s ability to deliver best-in-class, convenient O&P care throughout the Chicago area.

In March 2019, Exactech acquires XpandOrtho. XpandOrtho is a designer of soft tissue balancing instruments for knee replacement surgery. Focus of this acquisition is to support Exactech’s growth strategy and commitment to improving surgeon experience and patient outcomes.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global orthopedic prosthetics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

