Medical Robotic System Market 2020-2026 Thriving Worldwide || Major Gaints – CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc

Market Analysis: Global Medical Robotic System Market

Rise in technological advancements and increased adoption of these systems worldwide has been one of the major driving factors for the market growth. This trend will see the market rise from an initial estimated value of USD 7.08 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 30.4 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 20% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increased acceptance of these systems is also acting as a major market driver.

Key Market Competitors: Global Medical Robotic System Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Medical Robotic System Market are Intuitive Surgical, Stryker, Hocoma, Mazor Robotics, Auris Health Inc., Omnicell Inc., ARxIUM, Ekso Bionics, CMR Surgical Ltd, Capsa Healthcare, Accuray Incorporated, TransEnterix Surgical Inc., Stereotaxis Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Titan Medical Inc., Medtech SA, Aethon, Medrobotics Corporation, InTouch Technologies Inc., McKesson Corporation, Renishaw plc., Varian Medical Systems Inc., OR Productivity PLC, and Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

Market Definition: Global Medical Robotic System Market

Medical robotic systems are self-powered devices aimed at guiding the surgeon, his positioning and manipulation of surgical instruments. These systems aid in performing minimally invasive surgeries effectively and efficiently with utmost precision. They have been variedly used in different types of surgeries already with a high success rate.

US in the region of North America dominated the market share in 2017, and it is set to stay at top again by the end of the forecast period of 2018-2025 growing at a CAGR of 18.4%.

Segmentation: Global Medical Robotic System Market

Medical Robotic System Market : By Type

Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Neurosurgical Robots

Laparoscopy Robots

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Rehabilitation Robots

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Emergency Response Robots

Medical Robotic System Market : By Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedics

Telemedicine

Laparoscopy

Others

Medical Robotic System Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Medical Robotic System Market Drivers:

Increased advancements in the technology and overall adoption is acting as a factor which is driving the market growth

The demand for medical robotic system is on the rise due to their advantages in minimally invasive surgeries and their enhanced abilities in precise procedures

Medical Robotic System Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledgeable professionals to utilize the robots and their systems act as a major restraint for the market

High cost of installation and maintenance of these systems also causes the market to be restrained

Key Insights in the report: Global Medical Robotic System Market

The key market players are analyzed and their effects on the market is also observed

Market analysis is conducted for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, and the market segmentations are observed during that period

The market drivers and restraints have been clearly analyzed for the effect that they have over the market in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

