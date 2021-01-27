Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Cloud computing has taken the center stage during the ongoing pandemic. As a result, companies need to address security issues such as malware injection and hijacking of accounts to safeguard organizational information. Thus, the users are investing in secure cloud platforms to avoid issues associated with cyber security. Remote working with the help of cloud software has become increasingly mainstream in the past couple of months. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the increasing number of cyber-attacks and increasing investments to improve cyber-resilience of cloud applications. As per global economic crime and fraud survey cybercrime was the 2nd most reported crime in 2016. Moreover, cybercrime accounts for more than 50% of all crimes in the United Kingdom in 2016 and over 11,800 people reported incidents of cybercrime to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network in 2017. Also, the Barkley Organization in September 2018 reveals that, as per the EEF’s 2018 Cybersecurity for Manufacturing Report, around 48% of manufacturers have suffered cyber-attacks. Similarly, as per the U.S National Centre for Manufacturing Services (NCMS), has reported the cost of breaches in manufacturing sector between USD$ 1 million to USD $ 10 million. Hence, the need for cloud application security and vulnerability management would increase as companies are making efforts to minimize the complexities associated with security measures in applications and software. However, lack of transparency in remediation status of vulnerabilities is hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region due to the presence of various environmental governing organizations in the US. Also, growing number of testing laboratories is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of the North America region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Broadcom, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco System Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc

F-Secure

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Skybox Security, Inc

Tenable, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software/ Platform

Services

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry:

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail & e-Commerce

Government

Energy & utility

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Application Security & Vulnerability Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

