Barcode Readers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Barcode Readers Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Barcode Readers is an electronic device that read and captures data from a barcode and transfer output printed barcodes to the connected computer. A barcode reader includes of a decoder, scanner and a cable that is connected to the computer. The connected computer decodes the data taken with the help of a software. In retail and manufacturing sector, barcode technology is gaining traction as it is the best approach for recording product information without any major manual effort. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. In February 2017, Datalogic introduced Power Scan9500 2D image series-Barcode Scanner, especially for the retail marketplace. Growing acceptance of barcodes readers across various industry verticals and high adoption of automatic data capture devices in the retail industry are some major factors, driving the growth of the market. Further, increasing application in supply chain tracking and emergence of industry 4.0 would create lucrative growth aspects for the growth of the market. However, high product development cost of barcode readers is hampering the growth of this market.

The regional analysis of global Barcode Readers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the subsequent growth in manufacturing activities are necessitating the use of automated warehouses and have hence triggered the demand for barcode readers. Also, digitization of the retail market, particularly in China and India is expected to create positive outlook for the growth of the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Honeywell International Inc.

DATALOGIC SpA

System ID Barcode Solutions

Newland EMEA

Cognex Corporation

Denso Wave Incorporated

OMRON Corporation

Zebex Industries Inc

TouchStar Technologies

Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Portable/ Handheld

Fixed Position

By Application:

Healthcare

Manufacturing and Industry

Transportation and Logistics

Retail

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Barcode Readers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

