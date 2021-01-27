Commercial Water Heaters Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Commercial Water Heaters Market is valued approximately USD 5.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.65 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Commercial Water Heaters are devices that utilize power such as Gas and electricity to heat portable water for use outside the heaters. Factors driving the growth of the commercial water heaters market include increasing investments for the development and expansion of commercial sector operations across different regions. The commercial sectors include facilities such as institutional living quarters, medical facilities, sewage treatment plants and institutional living quarters, hotels, motels, shopping malls and more. the growth in the commercial sector drives the market growth. As per the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy the commercial sector in UK contributed a total of 71% of the total GDP in 2019. Also, as per US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) the real estate sector contributed 6.4% to the GDP of the US in 2018. According to the Canadian Real Estate Wealth magazine, the year 2020 expected an investment of USD 36.9 billion in the Canadian commercial real estate sector, that is, USD 3.7 billion more than the investment made this sector in 2019. In addition, supportive regulations and grants for using renewable sources of energy in different applications are also expected to play a key role in the growth of this market during the forecast period. However, high capital expenditure for development of commercial water heaters impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, Integration of commercial water heaters with new-age technologies presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1505

The regional analysis of global Commercial Water Heaters market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the well-established commercial sector and early adoption of technology in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Commercial Water Heaters market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

A.O. Smith Corporation

RHEEM Manufacturing Company

Rinnai Corporation

Solahart Industries

Carrier Global

Stiebel Eltron

Viessmann Group

NIBE Energy Systems

Valliant Group

American Water Heaters

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electric

Gas

Oil

Heat Pump

Solar

Hybrid

Others

By Liter:

Below 500

500-1,000

1,000-3,000

3,000-4,000 & more

By Rated Capacity:

Up to 10kW

10-50kW

50-150kW & more

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1505

Target Audience of the Global Commercial Water Heaters Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/