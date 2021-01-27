Rapid Liquid Printing Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Rapid Liquid Printing Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Rapid Liquid Printing is a 3D printing technology which physically draws in 3d Space in a gel suspension. This enables creation of large scale customized products from real world materials. The rapid advancements in 3D printing technology and increasing adoption of 3D printed products drives the market growth. Further, surging investments to overcome the shortcoming such as long time taken for creation in the 3D printing technology directs towards the advent of new techniques driving the market growth. As per Statista, the annual revenue for the 3D imaging and sensing industry accounted to USD 5 billion which is expected to increase to USD 15 billion by 2025. Further expanding application of the pPrinted products from various end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace and construction and consumers fuels the market growth. However, high cost impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, tremendous research in order to develop new techniques presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.
The regional analysis of global Rapid Liquid Printing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of technology and presence of major market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Rapid Liquid Printing market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Steelcase
Stratasys
3D Systems
Materilise
ExOne
EOS
Dassault Systemes
Autodesk
Native Canada Footwear
BMW
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Offering:
Printers
Services
Materials
Software
By Application:
Prototyping
Functional Part/End-Use Manufacturing
Tooling
By Vertical:
Consumer Products
Fashion
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Rapid Liquid Printing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors