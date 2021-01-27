Advanced Wound Care Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Advanced Wound Care Market is valued approximately USD 15 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Advanced wound care products are used to treat chronic wounds, burns, and surgical wounds. As chronic and complex wounds represent one of the predominant challenges to global healthcare systems because they would take more time to heal and expensive to treat. The rising number of surgical wounds, burn injuries, traumatic wounds, obesity and increasing spending on chronic wounds are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Further, adoption of advanced wounds treatment over traditional wounds treatment and rising geriatric population across the world would drive the growth of the market. For instance: as per Statista, the American geriatric population (65 years old or more) was 16% in 2018 and is anticipated to rise by 22 % of American geriatric population in 2050. Moreover, the introduction of products and solutions along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 11th October 2019, 3M Company acquired Acelity Inc. and its KCI subsidiaries worldwide. This acquisition will expand Medical Solutions business and offers comprehensive advanced and surgical wound care solutions to improve outcomes and enhance the patient and provider experience. Whereas, high cost of advanced wound care products and risks associated with the use of advanced wound care products is the major factor restraining the growth of global Advanced Wound Care market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Advanced Wound Care market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions resulting in chronic, surgical, and traumatic wounds; the increasing incidence of burn injuries; increasing spending on surgical and chronic wounds; and technological advancements in this region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.
Major market player included in this report are:
3M Group
Smith & Nephew Plc
Convatec Group Plc
Coloplast A/S
Molnlycke Health Care AB
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation
Paul Hartmann AG
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Cardinal Health
Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
by Product:
Dressings
Devices & Accessories
Grafts & Matrices
Topical Agents
by Wound Type:
Surgical & Traumatic Wounds
Diabetic Foot Ulcers
Pressure Ulcers
Venous Leg Ulcers
Burns & Other Wounds
By End-User:
Hospitals, ASCs and Wound Care Centers
Homecare Settings
Other
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Advanced Wound Care Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors