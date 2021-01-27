Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market is valued approximately at USD 6.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Drug screening tests are usually used to detect biological samples, such as blood, hair, & urine, to examine substance obsession or its metabolites in the patient’s body. In general, drug screening tests are used to assess a person’s addiction to drugs at a specific point in time. These tests are performed at hospitals, on trained athletes, at place of employment, school, and post-accident. Drug screening is a rapid & painless analysis and is considered as a vital part of enduring treatment and diagnosis. The drug screening device further improve the execution of evolving technologies that provide precise and reliable results for individuals These screening tests are increasingly used by employers to maintain a clean, safe, and healthy personnel, which aids to increase productivity and an appropriate work environment. An increase in consumption of drugs and alcohol among youth and elderly population, overconsumption of prescribed drugs, and the implementation of stringent laws mandating for alcohol & drug testing are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Drug Report released by UNODC (United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime), in 2019, around 35 million people were suffered from drug use disorders across the globe, while only 1 in 7 individuals receive proper diagnosis & treatment. Likewise, as per the World Drug Report 2017, the UNODC estimated that around 29.5 million people were affected by drug use disorders all over the world. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the demand for drug screening laboratory services thereby, making a significant impact on the market growth in the forecast years. However, the prohibition of workplace drug testing in some countries and lower demand across underdeveloped countries are the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Drug Screening Laboratory Services market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in consumption of alcohol and illicit drugs at the workplace, increasing government funding for drug testing, and the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as a surge in the prevalence of drug abuse & drug addiction, along with the rise in healthcare reforms would create lucrative growth prospects for the Drug Screening Laboratory Services market across the European region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.

Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Sterling Healthcare Opco LLC,

Cordant Health Solutions

ACM Global Laboratories, Inc.

Omega Laboratories

Millennium Health LLC

Mayo Foundation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Workplace Drug Testing

Clinical Toxicology

By Sample Type:

Urine Sample

Oral Fluid Sample

Hair Sample

Others

By End-User:

Hospital Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Drug Screening Laboratory Services Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

