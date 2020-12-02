Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market 2020 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2026

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. The report spread No of pages: 350 No of Figures: 60 No of Tables: 220 in it. The statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market report by using charts, tables or graphs. To generate finest market research report, marketing management must be aware of the minds of their target markets, their feelings, their preferences, their attitudes, convictions and value systems with a formalised and managerial approach. This market report offers CAGR value fluctuation in percentage during the forecast period of 220-2027 for the market. The report is an ultimate solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s fast moving business environment.

The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the surge in the incidences of lung cancer across the globe. There is a massive rise in the statistics of smokers globally. The advent of new technology and the increase in the awareness levels of the general population is driving the growth of this market.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global lung cancer surgery market are Accuray Incorporated, Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical, AngioDynamics, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Scanlan International, TROKAMED GmbH, Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, BD, Baxter, General Electric and others

Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market By Type (Surgical Instruments, Monitoring & Visualizing Systems), Procedure (Robotic Surgery, Thoracotomy, Lobectomy, Sleeve Resection, Endobronchial Surgery, Pneumonectomy, Percutaneous Surgery, Segmentectomy, Minimally Invasive Surgeries), Treatment (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market

Lung cancer is a type of cancer that starts in the lungs where in the initial tumors develops and a person experiences a problem in breathing. It is the most detected cancer among the global population. Tobacco smoking, exposure to secondhand smoke, radon gas and asbestos are the leading causes of lung cancer. A surgical method or procedure is followed for the removal of tumor. Some people experience pain and complications after the surgery but it usually controlled by the medication. There are generally two types of lung cancer; small cell lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

Market Drivers

Due to technological advancement and upgradation in lung cancer treatment there is a rise in the market growth

With increase in the number of incidences and prevalence of lung cancer globally the market growth is enhancing

With the rise in the geriatric population also boosts the market growth

High awareness levels among the general population about cancer treatment is driving the market growth

Increasing pollution levels of cigarette smokers globally can drive the market growth

With an increase in government funding for research & development of new drugs and treatment procedures the market is also showing positive growth

Market Restraints

High cost of lung cancer surgery is restraining the market growth

Lack of skilled personnel’s for lung cancer treatment is propelling the market growth

Lack of infrastructure and proper healthcare facilities is hampering the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Intuitive Surgical declared that they have received clearance for the da Vinci SP surgical system, for use in certain transoral otolaryngology procedures in adults. The FDA cleared the single port approach for lateral oropharyngectomy procedures and tongue based resection. This technology will enable the invasive experience for complex procedures

In February 2019, Intuitive Surgical, a global leader, proclaimed that the US Food & Drug Administration cleared the ION endoluminal system to enable minimally invasive biopsy in the peripheral lung. The main aim of Intuitive Surgical is to create plans to begin customer shipments in the second quarter. The Flexible robotic catheter helps the doctors and surgeons to reach the nodules in the peripheral lung. The ION system uses an articulating catheter that can move 180 degrees in all directions which helps the surgeon to reach the accurate location

In May 2016, Accuray Incorporated came into collaboration with MedPhoto GmbH so as to integrate its imagingRing volumetric image guidance system into Accuracy Cyberknife radiosurgery system. The system provides a variety of imaging capabilities comprising of the large field-of-view cone beam CT. This would enhance & increase the overall productivity. This collaboration will provide innovative solutions improving the lives of cancer patient

Market Segmentation:

By device :- Surgical instruments (RIB shears, hand instruments, forceps, staplers, retractors, trocar, cutters, scissors, clamps, elevators and other hand instruments), monitoring and visualizing systems (endoscopic trocars,cameras & video support, and endosurgical equipment).

On the basis of surgeries:- Lobectomy, percutaneous surgery, segmentectomy, robotic surgery, pneumonectomy, and sleeve resection.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

