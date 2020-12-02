Chitin and Chitosan Derivatives Market Projected to Gain Significant Value

The global chitin and chitosan market should reach $4.2 billion by 2021 from $2.0 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%, from 2016 to 2021.

Report Scope:

Chitin and chitosan derivatives are naturally occurring polymers with a wide range of applications. Due to the wide availability of the raw material used to obtain chitin and chitosan derivatives, demand for these products has increased recently. To provide a better understanding of the market, the market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Major products included in the report are chitin, chitosan, glucosamine and other derivatives. The application markets covered in the report are healthcare, biotechnology, animal food, agriculture, water treatment, food and beverage and water treatment. The report also covers the subsegments and related markets of the application markets above. The raw materials and key technologies used in the chitin and chitosan derivatives market are also covered at length.

All of the product and application markets are further segmented by geographic region. The major geographic regions covered in the report are North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), which includes Morocco, Egypt, South Africa and other African countries. A country-specific breakdown of the market for chitin and chitosan derivatives is also included in the report. Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues. The study covers the global market for chitin and chitosan derivatives and is not limited to the countries included in this report. The selection of the countries to be included in this report was mainly based on the total revenue generated from the sale of chitin and chitosan derivatives. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.

The competitive landscape of the global market for chitin and chitosan derivatives is discussed and includes profiles of the major companies and their product portfolios. All categories are discussed in detail, describing each segment, identifying current products on the market, measuring market size, identifying market drivers, forecasting for 2016 to 2021 and assessing the competitors and competitor market shares.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the chitin and chitosan derivatives market.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

– Segmentation of the market on the basis of products, applications and region.

– In-depth coverage of the market dynamics, technology trends, drivers, constraints, and key strategies.

– A look at key innovation in chitin and chitosan markets and discussion of applications of chitin and chitosan derivatives.

– Profiles of major players in the industry.

REASONS FOR DOING THE STUDY

This BCC Research study is presented to increase the awareness of the applications of chitin and chitosan derivatives. Chitin is the second largest biopolymer after cellulose

with a wide range of applications. Chitin is a natural polymer derived from marine crustaceans, shrimps, crabs and other non-animal sources. It is produced through waste products from the seafood processing industry. Recently the demand for chitin and chitosan has increased due to its easy availability and easy production process. Properties such as its nontoxicity, biocompatibility and biodegradability make it ideal for making healthcare products sutures, implants and artificial organs.

It can stimulate defensive mechanism properties in plants, making it ideal for crop protection.

Chitin and chitosan derivatives are natural polymers and provide an ecofriendly solution to variety of applications such as water treatment, biomedical, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers and pesticides. Chitin and chitosan derivatives are used in dietary supplements because of their various health benefits. The report analyzes and classifies products and applications of chitin and chitosan derivatives.

The report intends to explain the key trends in the industry. It discusses the industries that are using the products and studies the motivating and restraining factors. The report will be a key decision-making tool for the intended audience.

SCOPE OF REPORT

