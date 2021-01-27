Bicycle Tire Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Bicycle Tire Market is valued approximately USD 5.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A bicycle tires is a tire that fits into a bicycle, unicycle, tricycle, quadracycle, bicycle trailer, or trailer bike wheel. They can also be used on wheelchairs and hand cycles, especially in racing. Bicycle tire provide a significant suspension source, generate the lateral forces required to balance and turn and generate the longitudinal forces necessary for propulsion and braking. The global Bicycle tire market driven by rising health awareness, increased sedentary lifestyle, increased cycling sports and promotional efforts undertaken by the governments. The rise in riding bicycles is the key driver for the bicycle tire market. For instance, according to Statista, in 2016, around 12.4 percent of Americans cycled on a regular basis. The number of cyclists’ riders in the U.S. has increased over the past three years from around 43 million to 47.5 million in 2017.Moreover, Fluctuating Raw Material Prices would restrain the market growth.

The regional analysis of global Bicycle Tire Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms increased cycling sports and promotional efforts undertaken by the governments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising health awareness, increased sedentary lifestyle would create lucrative growth prospects for the Bicycle Tire Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Challenge Tires

Rene Herse Cycles

CST

The Continental Corporation.

PT INDUSTRI KARET DELI

Diamondback Bicycles.

DONNELLY CYCLING

Duro Tire & Wheel Corp.

Ere Research

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bicycle Type:

Mountain

Hybrid

Electric

Comfort

Youth

Cruiser

Road

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Bicycle Tire Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

