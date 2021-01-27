Media Processing Solutions Market with Key Competitors || BASE Media Cloud Limited; Imagine Communications Corp. and More

Global Media Processing Solutions Market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as Media Processing Solutions Market research report. Clients get clear understanding of the market place with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this marketing report for the business growth.

Major Market Key Players: Media Processing Solutions Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global media processing solutions market are Kaltura; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Pixel Power Ltd.; Vantrix Corporation; Synaptics Incorporated; Blazeclan Technologies; Akamai Technologies; Synamedia; Amagi; Apriorit; ATEME; Dalet; BASE Media Cloud Limited; Imagine Communications Corp.; SeaChange International; Equilibrium; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Harmonic, Inc.; iStreamPlanet Co.; Telestream, LLC and Intel Corporation.

Media Processing Solutions Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development

Advancements in technology and significant growth of streaming services and platforms is expected to drive the growth of the market

Complications in processing media from different sources is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In May 2018, Permira announced that they had agreed to purchase back the assets of Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions (SPVSS) operations. Once the acquisition is complete, Permira will launch the renewed brand it once sold to Cisco for USD 5 billion and keep the focus of the brand on providing video solutions to the Pay-TV industry. The renamed brand will constitute of Cisco’s “Infinite Video Platform”, cloud digital video recording, video processing, video security, video middleware and service groups.

Market Analysis: Media Processing Solutions Market

Global media processing solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 28.26 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the initiatives taken by government authorities and private organisations to provide better quality of internet resulting in a larger reach of content along with better quality of infrastructure availability.

