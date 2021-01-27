Smart Connected Pet Collar Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart connected Pet Collar are devices connecting wirelessly to smartphone through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi providing information related to the pet on the connected device. These collars are multipurpose collars that monitor the temperature, position, heart rate and location of pets. This information is also used by the veterinarians to treat pets. Increasing pet ownerships and swelling trend regarding pet as a member of family drives the market growth. As per Canadian Animal Hhealth Institute, the pet dog population increased from 7.6 million in 2016 to 8.2 million in 2018 while the pet Cat population amounted to 8.3 million in 2018. The organization further states that 41% of the Canadian houses have at least one dog while 38% of the houses have at least one cat. Further, increasing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring acts as a major driver for smart connected pet collars market. Also, the increasing pet expenditure supports the market growth. As per American Pet Products Association, the pet expenditure in USA increased from 69.75 billion in 2017 to 72.56 billion in 2018 and to 75.38 billion in 2019. However, power consumption and short battery life impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, tremendous research in order to develop new flavors to increase the product portfolio presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1477

The regional analysis of global Smart Connected Pet Collar market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising consciousness regarding medical diagnosis of pets in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising pet population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Connected Pet Collar market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

PetPace

Wagz Inc.

Whistle Labs

FitBark Inc.

Eureka Technology Partners LLC

Garmin Ltd.

Mars Inc

Radio Systems Corp.

SCOLLAR Inc.

Smart Tracking Technologies LLC

Tractive GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By Application:

Dogs

Cats

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1477

Target Audience of the Global Smart Connected Pet Collar Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/