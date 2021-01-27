Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Have High Growth But May Foresee Even Higher Value |SailPoint Technologies, EMC, CA Technologies

The global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market is expected to witness high demand in the forecasted period due to Cloud IAM is gaining increased traction in end-use industries, offering several benefits such as identity synchronization and provisioning, federation service, customer identity management, and single sign-on (SSO) features. Identity and access management (IAM) is the business framework encapsulating organizational policies and technologies for managing electronic or digital identities. Cloud IAM service provides secure and identity-based access to various industry verticals such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, retail, education, and others.

Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are SailPoint Technologies (United States), EMC Corporation (United States), CA Technologies (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), International Business Machine (IBM) Corp. (United States), Okta, Inc. (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Auth0, Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States) and Google LLC (United States)

The segments and sub-section of Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market are shown below:

Deployment Mode (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Education, Retail, Others), Service Type (User Provisioning, Access Management, Multi-Factor Authentication, Single Sign-on, Directory Services, Password Management, Governance & Compliance Management)

Influencing Market Trend

The increasing number and complexity of cyber-attacks and The various mobility trends in organizations have augmented the end-user device authentication security

Market Drivers

The cost-effectiveness of the cloud IAM service compared to the traditional IAM services

The increasing popularity of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Opportunities

The increasing adoption of cloud services

The rising demand due to centralized security and management and government compliances

Restraints

The security in a cloud-based environment

Challenges

The lack of trust in cloud IAM providers and inadequate awareness

If opting for the Global version of Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) market, Applications , Market Segment by Types , Cloud-Based, On-Premise, Industry Segmentation, PC Terminal, Mobile Terminal, Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): 500 USD ], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Cloud Identity Access Management (IAM) Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

