Cybersecurity in Tourism Market is Thriving Worldwide | F5 Networks, FireEye, Fortinet

Cybersecurity in Tourism is used to protect digital information that is in an organization’s systems. The growing use of cloud computing, big data, IoT, AI, and social media has increased the risk of cyberattacks in the tourism industry. The rising cases of cybercrimes in recent year due to the increasing number of tourists visits in various countries for personal or corporate purposes has gained the interest of attackers. This has increased the need for secure payment systems in the tourism industry. As the tourism companies deal with large and valuable quantities of customer data they are becoming more vulnerable to attractive targets for hackers and cybercriminals. The need to improve the security of data in the tourism industry is expected to boost market growth.

Global Cybersecurity in Tourism Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Cybersecurity in Tourism Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are F5 Networks (United States), FireEye (United States), Fortinet (United States), F-Secure (Finland), Gemalto (United States), Check Point Software Technologies(Israel), Cheetah Mobile, Cisco (United States), CyberArk Software (United States) and Barracuda Networks (United States)

The segments and sub-section of Cybersecurity in Tourism market are shown below:

Type (Public, Private), Application (Data security, Application security, Email security, Cloud security, Other), By Sector (Travel Trade Sector, Entertainment Sector, Accommodation Sector, Food Services Sector, Tourism Services Sector, Adventure and Outdoor Recreation, Transportation Sector, Attraction Sector, Events Sector)

Market Drivers

growing tourism industry

Changing the nature of cyber threats

Market Trend

Evolution of cybersecurity technologies

Restraints

Cyber-ignorance from airports and airlines

Opportunities

Demand for real-time decision-making

growing adoption of Artificial intelligence

threats of cybercrime

Challenges

Lack of Skilled professionals

If opting for the Global version of Cybersecurity in Tourism Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

