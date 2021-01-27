Electric Blankets Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Electric Blankets Market is valued approximately at USD 0.81 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Electric blankets are heating blankets with incorporated heating elements that help sustain a desired degree of temperature even in a cold environment. Electric blankets are used mainly to reduce the average cost of home heating. These are chosen for both residential and commercial ends. Their unique high durability, low cost, and long-lasting characteristics are factors that lead to a surge in demand. The affordability, comfort, and convenience offered, is one of the key drivers of the electric blanket industry. Electric blankets cost considerably less than heaters. They can be of great benefit in polar or temperate countries that suffer from long and cold winters. However, safety concern is expected to hinder the market growth. Apart from this, the key players of global Electric Blankets market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, in October 2019, Xiaomi launches the PMA smart Electric Blanket. A smart blanket which maintains temperature and is controlled by voice. Similarly, 2019, Bedsure launched new product-sherpa fleece low-voltage heated blanket.

The regional analysis of global Electric Blankets market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as increasing use and widespread availability of electric blankets, increasing disposable income of consumers, coupled with a surge in homeownership in several developing countries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Electric Blankets market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Jarden Corporation

Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

Morphy Richards Ltd.

Snugnights UK LLP

Beurer GmbH

Caiyang

Slumberdown

Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd.

Silentnight Group Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

By End User:

Hotels

Hospitals

Households

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Electric Blankets Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

