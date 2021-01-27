Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market is valued approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.7 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Mobile crushers & screeners are designed and used for the crushing, aggregation, recycling, and processing of mining rocks among other activities. Mobile crushers & screeners help convert large solid masses into smaller components so they can be easily handled or further processed for adding value. Growth in infrastructure development projects such as dams, railway ballast, airports, expressways, and national highways and construction industries drives the global mobile crushers and screener market. In addition, the crushing and screening process with mobile equipment helps to reduce the cost of transporting materials. the main factor driving the market. For instance: According to Statista, in 2018, the construction industry spending worldwide amounted to 11.4 trillion U.S. dollars as compare to 10.9 trillion U.S dollars in 2017. However, Crushing and screening industries face infrastructure problems such as power shortages, improper roads, rail and airport links, which restrict the growth of the market. Moreover, the majority of the equipment currently used function on diesel, which releases high carbon emissions and imposes stricter carbon regulations poses a major challenge to the growth of the market for mobile crushers and screeners.
The regional analysis of global Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of low transportation cost. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as Rise of construction industries, urbanization due to increase in population would create lucrative growth prospects for the Mobile Crushers and Screeners Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Metso Corporation
Terex Corporation
Sandvik AB
Astec Industries, Inc.
McCloskey International
Kleemann GmbH
SBM Mineral Processing GmbH
Thyssenkrupp AG
Keestrack NV
Lippmann-Milwaukee, Inc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Mobile Crushers
Mobile Screeners
By End Use Industry:
Mining
Material Recycling
Construction
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
