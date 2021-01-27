Gypsum Plaster Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Gypsum Plaster Market is valued approximately USD XX million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Gypsum Plaster has been trending as a favoured choice over the conventional sand cement plaster. Also, it is gaining popularity owing to its distinctive characteristics such as light weight, easy applicability, quicker turnaround time and superior finish. With the advent of green building material , the market players are maintaining strategic focus on the research and development of sustainable materials meeting the tightening green building regulatory framework, which is likely to support product launches in the gypsum- category. As gypsum plaster has emerged as a popular plastering choice among the construction companies and being used to plaster internal surfaces. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. The growth of the market is attributed owing to the growth in the construction activities. According to International Construction Market Survey, the growth rate of construction industry globally in 2017 was estimated nearly 3.5% and it grew to 3.9% (approx.) in 2018. As a result, the utility of gypsum-free plaster would increase which would reinforce the growth of the market. However, availability of substitutes is hampering the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Gypsum Plaster market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region due to the rapid urbanization, increase in government initiatives to develop infrastructure and affordable housing projects, and rise in foreign direct investments (FDI). Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Saint Gobain

VANS Gypsum

Sherlock Industries

USG Boral (India)

LafargeHolcim

Shreenath Gyptech

National Gypsum

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Regular Gypsum Plaster

Moisture Resistant Gypsum Plaster

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Gypsum Plaster Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

