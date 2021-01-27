Beachwear Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by 2025 | American Apparel, Equatorsun, Jantzen

Beachwear is one of the finest clothing trends that is happening in developed countries such as United States, United Kindom, etc. The high preferences for beachsides vacations can contribute a major share to this market. The fastest-growing rates from Asia- Pacific regions such as Indonesia, Maldives, etc are boosting up the marketplace. Furthermore, the revenue in Swimwear segment amounts to USD 3,776 million in 2019 and hence the market is expected to grow annually by 2.8% CAGR from 2019-2023.

Global Beachwear Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Beachwear Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are American Apparel (United States), Equatorsun (United Kingdom), Jantzen (United States), La Perla Group (Paris), MOONBASA (China), NOZONE (United States), Adidas AG (Germany), DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (United States) and Gap Inc. (United States)

The segments and sub-section of Beachwear market are shown below:

Type (Swimsuits, Bench Dress, Other), Application (Men, Women, Kids), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Fabric Type (Polyester, Nylon, Neoprene, Spandex, Others), Swimsuit Types (One-Piece Swimsuit, Two-Piece Swimsuit, Swimming Trunks, Bikini)

Market Drivers

Rising Popularity of Beachside Vacations Globally

Increasing Preference for Swimming as a Leisure and Recreational Activity

Market Trend

Adoption Of UV Protection Beachwear, due to issue Related to the Skin

Different Types of Designs are Trending the Market, as per Consumers Preference

Restraints

Low Penetration in Various Emerging Countries are Some Factors Expected to Restrain Growth of the Global Swimwear Market

Opportunities

Growing Coastal Tourism Drives the opportunity for this Industries

Increasing incorporation of Fashion Element in Fashions into Beachwear is Attracting more Consumers especially the New Generation

Challenges

High Cost of these Beachwear Attires

Issues Related Towards Some Cultural Boundaries

If opting for the Global version of Beachwear Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

