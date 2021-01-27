Chitosan Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Chitosan Market is valued approximately USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Chitosan is a polysaccharide derivative of chitin extracted from shells waste of marine animals such as lobsters, shrimps, crabs, and others. Chitosan is widely used in dietary supplements as it restricts lipid absorption in gastrointestinal tract. It is used in healthcare application for hemostatic dressing to treat wounds, due to its biocompatibility and biodegradability properties. Further it is used in agriculture as bio pesticide to restrict pathogenic impacts on trees & plant growth promoter and for water treatment. Chitosan is also used for polyurethane paints & coatings, bio printing of organs, and as a food preservative. The Unique Properties of Chitosan, availability of Abundant Raw Material and its uses in wide range of application such as food & beverages, agrochemicals, and medical & pharmaceuticals are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, easy availably of fungi waste in agriculture and artificial production of fungi through cheap nutrients by simple chemical procedures as well as rise in demand for bio-based cosmetic products will further drive the market growth. However, regulations and compliances related to shrimp farming is the major factor restraining the growth of global Chitosan market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Chitosan market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the Increased demand for chitosan from water treatment, food & beverages, cosmetics, medical & pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and other applications in countries such as China and India.

Major market player included in this report are:

Primex EHF

Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH

Vietnam Food

Kitozyme S.A.

Agratech

Advanced Biopolymers as

Bio21 Co., Ltd.

G.T.C. Bio Corporation

Taizhou City Fengrun Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Golden-Shell Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Application:

Water Treatment

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Medical & Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Chitosan Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

