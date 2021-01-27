Data Center Power Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast

Global Data Center Power Market report comprises of crucial aspects of the market that contains industry research, market sizing & forecast, competitive intelligence, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, customer insights, technology evolution, innovation trends, and distribution channel assessment. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as Data Center Power Market research report. Clients get clear understanding of the market place with a nice combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions and latest technology while using this marketing report for the business growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global data center power market are ABB; Schneider Electric; Eaton; Delta Electronics, Inc.; Raritan Inc.; Rittal GmbH & Co. KG; Server Technology, Inc.; Tripp Lite; Black Box Corporation; Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Legrand; Vertiv Group Corp.; Schleifenbauer; RPS Spa; Kohler Co.; AEG Power Solutions B.V.; Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co.,Ltd.; Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt. Ltd.; Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.; Bloom Energy; Hitec Power Protection; Active Power; Cummins Inc.; Caterpillar; Toshiba International Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Increasing demand for cost-effective power supply systems from various enterprises is expected to fuel the growth of the market

Increasing incidences of power outages occurring in various locations due to the significant power consumption of data centers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

In April 2019, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. announced the launch of an UPS system for the US region. “7400WX-T3U” is a high capacity uninterruptible power supply system designed for data center applications for various industry verticals. The product has been designed for applications in large-scale/hyperscale data centers to meet any critical power application needs. The product has been designed to exhibit significant operational ease for their consumers

Global data center power market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to concerns regarding data loss in cases of inadequate power backup solutions along with significant infrastructural development of infrastructure-based IT services and solutions.

Table of Contents: Data Center Power Market

Data Center Power Market Overview

Global Economic Impact on Industry

Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Data Center Power Market Forecast

