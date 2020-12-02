Urban Farming Market Volume Analysis, Size, Share and Key Trends

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Urban Farming market is accounted for $210.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $288.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Production of vegetables and fruits in a narrow space, and growing demand for high class food, without pesticides or herbicides are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high preliminary savings, limits on the range of crops grown are hampering the growth of the market.

An urban farm is a place where farming or agriculture occurs inside a city or town setting. An urban farm consists of rooftop agriculture or the farming of vacant lots. In almost all cases of urban farming some form of exhaustive or vertical gardening must be utilized due to space limits.

Based on Growing medium, Aeroponics segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth owing to the rising plants in undersized spaces, particularly indoors. Feeding for aeroponics is also simple, as aeroponic grown-up plants usually involve less nutrients and water. Growing with aeroponics is not complicated and the benefits faraway offset any drawbacks.

By Geography, Asia Pacific region is constantly enhancing for the expansion of urban farming throughout the estimate period. Factors such as narrow land accessibility for feeding the swelling populace and the emerging economies in countries such as India and China are predict to guide the development of the market in this province.

Some of the key players profiled in the Urban Farming Market include UrbanFarmers AG, Urban Crops, SproutsIO, Sky Green, Pasona O2, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumitex, GrowUP Urban Farms, Green Sense Farms, Gotham Greens, Garden Fresh Farms, Everlight Electronics, Edenworks Inc., Brooklyn Grange Farm, BrightFarms, American Hydroponics, and Agrilution.

Farm Types Covered:

• Home Gardens

• Corporate

• Community

• Other Farm Types

Growing Mediums Covered:

• Aeroponics

• Aquaponics

• Hydroponics

Structures Covered:

• Outdoor Farming

• Indoor Farming

Crop Types Covered:

• Non-Food Crops

• Food Crops

Applications Covered:

• Agriculture

• Commercial

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

