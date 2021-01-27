Chromatography Resin Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Chromatography Resin Market is valued approximately USD 2.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.0% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Chromatography separates mixtures of colored compounds into individual components. Resins aid in the isolation of the desired component from the mixtures. These have a wide variety of applications such as Affinity, gel filtration, size exclusion, ion-exchange, hydrophobic interaction and mixed-mode chromatographic techniques. These resins are used in chromatography devices for variety of research needs such as food and drug processing and purification, diagnostic test development, separation of biomolecules. The market growth is driven by the emerging biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries. As per Alliance for Regenerative Medicine there were 241 companies in the European region of which 55 are present in UK, 27 in Germany and 24 in Israel. These companies have increased the financials for the regenerative medicine sector in the region. Further, increasing demand of resins for monoclonal antibody, protein purification, and drug assessment augments the market growth. Moreover, huge investments in research and development and extensive academic and industrial collaborations and innovation in technology provides a boost to the market growth during the forecast period. However, presence of other analytical methods such as electrolysis and more impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Chromatography Resin market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing robust research activities for drug development and biologics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increasing number of contract manufacturers would create lucrative growth prospects for the Chromatography Resin market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

GE Healthcare

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pall Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Natural

Synthetic

Inorganic Media

By Technique:

Ion Exchange

Affinity

Hydrophobic Interaction

Size Exclusion

Multimodal

By Application:

Pharma & Biotechnology

Food & Beverage

Water and Environmental Analysis

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Chromatography Resin Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

