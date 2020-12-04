Electrically Conductive Adhesives Market: Analysis and In-depth Study on Market Size Trends, Emerging Growth Factors

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding electrically conductive adhesives electrically conductive adhesives market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in electrically conductive adhesives market.

The major use of electrically conductive adhesives is to join electrical or electronic components. These adhesives help to complete the circuit as well as maintain the conductivity of the circuit. Electrically conductive adhesives play an extensive role in manufacturing across a wide-range of industries such as electronic, solar cell, medical instrument, aerospace, and automotive components. Electrically conductive adhesive applications include electrical and mechanical attachments for stress-sensitive devices, bonding electronic components to lead frames and circuit materials to heat sinks, and solder replacement. Our electrically conductive adhesives are extremely resilient, featuring excellent conductivity, and are less sensitive to thermal cycling.

Electrically conductive adhesives have qualities such as low shrinkage, moisture resistance, and strong bonds primarily due to the presence of filler materials. Fillers used in electrically conductive adhesives are graphite, nickel, copper, and silver.

Based on the chemistry, the epoxy based adhesives segment has been witnessing significant demand in recent years because of the several advantages that these adhesives offer. Epoxy based adhesives required short processing time and less handling of assemblies required as result it provides quicker production.

Based on the filler material, copper is the most lucrative filler segment in the global electrically conductive adhesives followed by silver filler. Silver filler is commonly used due to its high conductivity and the stability. However the cost of conductive adhesives with silver fillers is much higher than usual lead-free solders, so copper can be a promising candidate for conductive filler metal due to its low resistivity and low cost.

Based on the application, Automotive is the most profitable application segment in the global electrically conductive adhesives market followed by Consumer Electronics & others. Electrically conductive adhesives are widely used in automotive for anti-lock braking systems, engine control units and transmission control units. Although, in the consumer electronics segment, they are used for flexible connections in various electronic devices.

Electrically conductive adhesives have superior properties due to which they can be used extensively in PV solar panels, touch panel screens, LED/OLEDs, and various other electronic devices. Electrically conductive adhesives are also accomplished of blocking the electromagnetic radiations emitted by electronic devices. Thus, these adhesives are used for electromagnetic shielding.

Based on the Morphology, Isotropic conductive adhesives dominate the market. Isotropic conductive adhesives (ICA) are used in applications such as chip contacting and bonding electrically conductive SMDs. Further, Anisotropic conductive adhesives (ACA) contain special conductive particles in the µm range, which conduct electricity only in one direction. These adhesives are used in many sensitive structures on circuit boards, such as LCD connections or contacting flexible PCBs, or for bonding antenna structures on RFIDs.

The market is driven by the increase in use of electronic components in automotive, aerospace, and various other industries accompanied with the growing trend in the miniaturization of electronic gadgets.

Geographically, The Asia-Pacific region is a large market for electrically conductive adhesives owing to the presence of large number of electronics companies in countries such as Japan, China, South Korea, and Taiwan. The North America electrically conductive adhesives market is projected to expand significantly in the near future, led by the rising demand for these adhesives in electronics and automotive industries.

