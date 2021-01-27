Inflation Device Market Report: Expansion in Market Size Owing to Latest Trends, and Factors During the Period 2020 – 2030

Inflation Device Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, share, growth rate, drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and growth opportunities in existing and potential markets.

Inflation devices are majorly used for inflation of angioplasty devices that require dilation. The key features of inflation devices are the braided hi-pressure tubing having a revolving male luer fitting, a glowing analog pressure gauge, and a very conformable handle. The entire kit for inflation procedure comprises balloon inflation device, 3-way stop cock, torque device, intro needle, and y-connector. Inflation devices are the digital system that can be efficiently used in the actual PTCA surgery or most other balloon angioplasty surgeries. Currently, inflation devices are extensively used to inflate or deflate the angioplasty balloons in combination with an interventional radiology stimulus.

Major Key Players of the Inflation Device Market are:

ADVANCED LIFESCIENCES PVT. LTD., Merit Medical Systems., Acclarent, Inc., Atrion Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BD., Cardinal Health., CONMED Corporation., Cook, and others.

Inflation devices can also be used in several clinical procedures. These devices have multiple excellent advantages along with resemblance of currently used handheld devices in clinical settings. When used in most of the clinical procedures, the physician can influence the device with single hand using remote control as compared to two-hand operation with the current device. The influence accuracy is comparatively higher that allows the physician to set minimal step of inflation level of around 0.1. Inflation devices are electromechanical device and can be easily or better comfortably incorporated than the current mechanical device, in the increasing digital clinic surroundings. Modernized features like smart programming can also be incorporated with new electromechanical device.

The market growth of inflation devices can be attributed to rising geriatric populations, as they are more prone to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which is a major factor driving the adoption of interventional cardiology procedures that utilize inflation devices. According to American Heart Association, Inc., more than 51% of cardiovascular procedures were performed on people in the age group, 65 years & older and more than 58% of heart transplant recipients were in the age group, 50 years & older. Moreover, the higher acceptance rate of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional surgeries is anticipated to contribute to the high number of surgical procedures, further resulting in the increased requirement for inflation devices. These factors are contributing significantly toward market growth. Additionally, the development and modernization of healthcare facilities, coupled with improvised reimbursement Medicare policies for surgical procedures, are fueling market growth.

Major Types of Inflation Device Market covered are:

Digital Inflation Devices

Analog Inflation Devices

Major Applications of Inflation Device Market covered are:

Urological Procedures

Gastroenterological Procedures

Interventional Radiology, and Interventional Cardiology

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Inflation Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Inflation Device market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Inflation Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Inflation Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Inflation Device industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

