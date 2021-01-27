Polycaprolactone Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Polycaprolactone Market is valued approximately at USD 0.58 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Polycaprolactone is a semi-crystalline, biodegradable thermoplastic polyester that has a melting point of around 60 C. It is easy to produce, mix and blend and is commonly used as a resin additive to enhance their processing properties as well as features such as durability, flexibility, compression set and tear strength. The growth of the global polycaprolactone market is propelled by the widespread use of polycaprolactone in the manufacturing of polyurethane in thermoplastics. This is because it shows good tolerance to grease, petrol, and solvents as well as outstanding durability and hardness. The use of polyurethane thermoplastics in major end-use industries such as automobile, building and packaging is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global polycaprolactone industry. Global demand growth is also driven by the rising use of polycaprolactone for applications such as drug delivery, wound care treatment, sutures, wound dressing tape, tissue engineering, orthopaedic, and dental implants in the healthcare industry. However, the high cost of polycaprolactone, and the existence of low-cost alternatives are likely factors that will hamper global demand growth during the forecast period. Conversely, the advent of ideas such as osteobotics is expected to deliver attractive opportunities for growth for this market. Apart from this, the key players of global Polycaprolactone market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including product launch, mergers and acquisition, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, Perstorp AB, a leading global specialty chemicals group, announced in May 2018 that it would form a joint venture called ElogioAM with 3D4Makers, a high-performance 3D printing filament manufacturer, to create new material solutions for the additive manufacturing industry. 3D filament, Facilan, collection also contains Facilan PCL 100, a pure polycaprolactone filament used by researchers in the fields of artificial bodies, drug-charged implants, scaffolds and smart structures.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1460

The regional analysis of global Polycaprolactone market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to high demand from surgical equipment, biodegradable products and supplies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as presence of huge chemical industries, increase in industrialization, and the adoption of advanced techniques in production would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polycaprolactone market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Perstorp Holding AB

Daicel Corporation

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd

Corbion

BASF SE

Merck KGaA

Polysciences, Inc.

Haihang Group

Shenzhen Polymtek Biomaterial Co., Ltd

Durect Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Pellets

Nanosphere

Microsphere

By Application:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Healthcare

By Production Method:

Ring Opening Polymerization

Polycondensation of Carboxylic Acid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1460

Target Audience of the Global Polycaprolactone Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/