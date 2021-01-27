Drip Irrigation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Drip Irrigation Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. water crisis is one of the major problems associated with irrigation facility around the world. Using Drip Irrigation method, water is either dripped onto the soil surface above the roots or directly to the root This saves water with the help of valve, tubing, pipe and emitters that allows controlled use of water. This method requires less amount of water, wets only the required agriculture area and can be used effectively for all soil types, also control soil erosion. The advantages of drip irrigation to provide better yield with limited water supply along with the rising population with the growing demand of agriculture products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, Government programs and subsidies driving acceptance of drip irrigation systems encourages the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services as well as other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th December 2019, The Toro Company launched Toro Aqua-Traxx Azul drip tape, can optimize flow passages helps to guard the flow path labyrinth from debris and pass through more debris to maximize clog resistance and product performance. However, High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Drip Irrigation market during the forecast period.

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1458

The regional analysis of global Drip Irrigation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the adoption of precision irrigation systems through technological upgrading. .

Major market player included in this report are:

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Lindsay Corporation

The Toro Company

Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Netafim Ltd.

Rain Bird Corporation

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.

Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Emitters/Drippers

Pressure Pumps

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Valves

Filters

Fittings & Accessories

By Crop Type:

Field Crops

Fruits & Nuts

Vegetable Crops

Others

By Application:

Surface

Subsurface

By End Use:

Inline

Online

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw1458

Target Audience of the Global Drip Irrigation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/