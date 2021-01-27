Drip Irrigation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Drip Irrigation Market is valued approximately at USD 5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.8% over the forecast period 2020-2027. water crisis is one of the major problems associated with irrigation facility around the world. Using Drip Irrigation method, water is either dripped onto the soil surface above the roots or directly to the root This saves water with the help of valve, tubing, pipe and emitters that allows controlled use of water. This method requires less amount of water, wets only the required agriculture area and can be used effectively for all soil types, also control soil erosion. The advantages of drip irrigation to provide better yield with limited water supply along with the rising population with the growing demand of agriculture products are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Additionally, Government programs and subsidies driving acceptance of drip irrigation systems encourages the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services as well as other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 05th December 2019, The Toro Company launched Toro Aqua-Traxx Azul drip tape, can optimize flow passages helps to guard the flow path labyrinth from debris and pass through more debris to maximize clog resistance and product performance. However, High initial cost of large-scale drip irrigation systems is the major factor restraining the growth of global Drip Irrigation market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Drip Irrigation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the adoption of precision irrigation systems through technological upgrading. .
Major market player included in this report are:
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.
Lindsay Corporation
The Toro Company
Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.
Hunter Industries Inc.
Netafim Ltd.
Rain Bird Corporation
Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd.
Elgo Irrigation Ltd.
Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp. Ltd.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Component:
Emitters/Drippers
Pressure Pumps
Drip Tubes/Drip Lines
Valves
Filters
Fittings & Accessories
By Crop Type:
Field Crops
Fruits & Nuts
Vegetable Crops
Others
By Application:
Surface
Subsurface
By End Use:
Inline
Online
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
