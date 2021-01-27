Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, and Competitive Landscape, 2025

Metal Bonding Adhesives Market will surpass USD 6 billion by 2025; according to a new research report. A spurt in automobile production and growing infrastructure development has strengthen the growth of metals & mining sectors. In particular, the government thrust on infrastructure and industrial projects has given a rise in demand for steel, iron and other metals with consumption expected to grow at the rate of 5.7% YoY by 2018. This in turn has led to a growth in demand for value added steel. Sales statistics of automobile industry are poised to surpass 100 Million units by 2024. Growing population, modification in design of automotive equipment and development in transportation methods has a positive impact on industry growth. Modern use of adhesives to fasten light weight automotive components will likely drive product demand during the forecast timeframe.

Metal bonding adhesives market from electronics end-user segment is likely to witness substantial growth due to its wide applicability in electronic assembly applications owing to its superior insulative properties and thermal conductivity. The electronics and electrical market is anticipated to reach USD 40 Billion by 2024. Growing applications in the field of electronics such as robotics, test & measurement equipment, heat sink attachment, control systems etc. is likely to fuel the electronic market. They possess low moduli of elasticity and moisture resistance which protect the electronic devices. These characteristics may boost metal bonding adhesives market during the forecast spell.

Based on revenue, epoxy-based metal bonding adhesive segment will hold approximately USD 2.5 billion in 2025 of the overall metal bonding adhesive market owing to its increasing applicability in aerospace, optical, automotive, medical, chemical/oil processing, electronics and other industries. These adhesives have good chemical resistance and provide corrosion resistance to aluminum and other common metals.

The automotive & transportation end-use segment will capture a significant share of over 25% of the global metal bonding adhesive market in 2025. The aerospace & defense segment revenue will capture a market share of over 15% by the end of forecast spell and will grow with a CAGR of close to 6% during the forecast timeframe.

Rising applicability of metal bonding adhesives in aerospace industry is fostered by its, resistance to cyclic fatigue, low outgassing, exceptional compressive strength to similar and dissimilar substrates such as composites, stainless steel, aluminum, and titanium.

Asia pacific will hold the maximum share of around 40% in the metal bonding adhesive market by the end of forecast period. Rising demand for infrastructural spaces and growing electronic equipment production in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Japan will lead adhesives market during the forecast period.

The metal bonding adhesives market competitive landscape includes key players such as Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Henkel, LORD Corporation, H.B. Fuller, Parson Adhesives Inc, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries, Permabond LLC, Ashland Inc.

