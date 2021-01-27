Global crowd analytics market Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential

This market research report offers productive data on the size, trend, and improvement rate of this market for the measuring time span. The report examination further coordinates an emotional appraisal of various primary drives expected to shape the destiny of the business in the midst of the assessed period. The report shows all the essential information required to frame upcoming yielding business methodologies for industry investigators, specialists, and experts to choose their business procedures. A business plot, piece of the overall industry, offering, advantages, and philosophies of top players are incorporated in this report.

Crowd analytics market to grow at a healthy CAGR of 25.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This ascent in the market can be credited to rising demand for better crowd distribution planning in smart cities.

Key Market Competitors: Crowd analytics Industry

The prominent player of the global crowd analytics market is Nokia, AGT International GmbH, NEC Corporation, Walkbase, Spigit, Inc., Wavestore, Savannah Simulations, CrowdANALYTIX, Securion Systems , Crowd Dynamics , Sightcorp, Crowd Vision Limited, GEODAN, DFRC, iOmniscient, HORIBA MIRA Ltd.

What are the major market growth drivers?

Rising demand of organized crowd distribution planning in smart cities is driving the growth of this market

Security threats and surveillance is boosting the growth of the market

Growing need of business intelligence (BI) solutions is also contributing in growth of the market

Increased expenditure on analytical tools and solutions is fueling the growth of the market

Competitive Landscape and Crowd analytics Market Share Analysis

Crowd analytics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Crowd analytics market.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

To comprehend Global Crowd analytics market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Crowd analytics market is analyzed across major global regions. DBMR also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, BENELUX {Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg}, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, VSBLTY Group Technologies Corp. leading retail software and technology company collaborated with Energetika, an intelligent lighting solutions provider, will provide crowd analytics to establish safety lighting and integrated security to Mexico City and other Latin American cities designated as a Smart City. This collaboration will help to maximize energy efficiency and to generate accurate statistics of facility occupation.

In October 2016, NEC launched NeoFace image data mining that enables high speed identification of the same individual from a massive volume of facial information with Profiling Across Spatio-Temporal Data technology. This technology assist quick extraction of similar data through recovering data from the groups having higher degree of resemblance.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

