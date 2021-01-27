Antipsychotic Drugs Market Overview And Geographical Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The schizophrenia segment emerged dominant in the global “Antipsychotic Drugs Market Industry” in 2018. The segment had acquired an astonishing 45.2% of the global antipsychotic drugs market share in the same year owing to the rising prevalence of the disorder. This information is published in a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Antipsychotic Drugs: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global market was worth US$ 14,963.5 Mn in 2018. However, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the global market will reach US$ 20,539.5 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period.

The report on antipsychotic drugs market provides insights into growth opportunities for investors and businesses alike and growth drivers and trends in the market. It offers quantitative and qualitative information on the drivers and growth rate of the segments in the market. The report also comprises of extensive primary and secondary research which aid in providing clients with a clear picture of the anticipated market size and current market scenario.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2020 and 2027. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Rapid Shift Towards Advanced and Safe Drugs to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the global antipsychotic drugs market is grouped into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Amongst these regions, North America had acquired US$ 9,307.3 Mn antipsychotic drugs market revenue in the year 2018. The growth is attributed to the increasing patient pool suffering from psychotic disorders in the region. Additionally, a rapid shift of these patients towards safe antipsychotic drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and other psychotic diseases is expected to drive the antipsychotic drugs market in this region. Several healthcare organizations in North America have also begun promoting such drugs for treatment.

In Asia Pacific, emerging countries, such as India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries have a large patient pool who are suffering from various disorders, especially schizophrenia. Moreover, the populace residing in these countries are preferring second-generation drugs over first-generation antipsychotic drugs. It is because of the increasing healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness programs regarding the usage of these drugs. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Europe would follow the footsteps of North America and would remain in the second position throughout the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the patient population and increasing incidence of psychotic diseases.

Indivior, Otsuka, Allergan and Other Market Players Receive Fast Track Approvals

Fortune Business Insights has listed a few key developments that have occurred in the global antipsychotic drugs market since the past few years:

Indivior PLC, a specialty pharmaceuticals business based in the U.K., declared in July 2018 that it received FDA approval for Perseris, a long-acting injectable (LAI) containing risperidone. It is used to treat schizophrenia in adults. Perseris uses the extended-release delivery system that provides a certain level of risperidone which sustains over a month. According to the company, the FDA approval will support adult patients and their healthcare providers by providing a technologically advanced treatment option.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, headquartered in Tokyo, announced the launch of Rexulti in Japan in April 2018. Rexulti is available in both 1mg and 2mg variants for the treatment of schizophrenia. It is already available in the pharmacies in Australia, Canada, and the U.S. The efficacy and safety of Rexulti were examined in four clinical phase III studies that were controlled by placebo. The tablets were superior for the treatment of schizophrenia when provided at specific dosages. Otsuka recommends giving the patients a lower dose during the initial treatment procedure and then slowly increase the dosage over time. They are to be consumed regularly with or without meals.

Allergan, a pharmaceutical company based in Ireland, declared that the FDA approved Vraylar in May 2019. As per the approval, Vraylar can now be used in the treatment of depressive episodes that are associated with bipolar depression (bipolar I disorder) in adult patients. In the U.S., Vraylar can also be used to treat manic episodes occurring due to bipolar I disorder.

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global antipsychotic drugs market. They are as follows:

Lundbeck A/S

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

AstraZeneca

ALLERGAN

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Alkermes plc

Pfizer Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Other Prominent Players

Global Antipsychotic Drugs Market Segmentation :

By Disease

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Unipolar Depression

Dementia

Others

By Therapeutic Class

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Secondary Data Sources That We Refer To:

Annual reports, investor presentation, SEC filings, and press releases of companies operating in the market

Studies published by relevant associations MedTech Europe; American College of Radiology; Cancer Council Australia; Japan Hospital Association, etc.), government sources (Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, Ministry of Health, Labour & Welfare, Japan; National Health Service, England, etc.), international organizations (World Health Organization, The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Eurostat, etc.), and articles published by Research Gate, NCBI, etc.

Website, reports, and press releases of end user facilities – Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Clinics

Industry journals and paid databases

Secondary Research Is Conducted To Derive The Following Information:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.

