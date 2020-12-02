Consumer Drones Market Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

Global demand for consumer drones will reach a cumulative market value of $17.5 billion for 2017-2025 including sales of UAV hardware, software, and service spending. This represents an exceptional and accelerating growth with CAGRs of more than 20% in terms of sales revenue as well as annual shipment of consumer drones across the globe.

Global Consumer Drones Market 2016-2025: Segment Analysis, Risk Assessment, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research study of the consumer drones market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, partnership and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global consumer UAVs market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

The report quantifies global consumer drones market in each and every aspect of the classification from perspectives of subsystem, drone application, UAV type, drone frame and region.

Click Here to Get Sample Premium Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12535

Based on UAV subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following three sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2025:

• Drones Hardware (frame, controller system, propulsion system, sensors, cameras, etc.)

• Drones Software (imaging software, GPS, GIS, etc.)

• Drones Service (cloud service, integration, engineering, and management)

On basis of application, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Prosumer Drones

• Toy/Hobby Drones

• Other Consumer Drones

On basis of product type, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual shipment and sales revenue provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Ready-to-fly (RTF) Drones

• Do-it-yourself (DIY) Drones

• Semi-assembled Drones

On basis of frame type, the global market is segmented into three sections with annual shipment and revenue provided for each section covering 2014-2025 duration:

• Multi-rotor Drones

• Nano Drones

• Other Drones

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed national markets are fully investigated regarding the global consumer drones market:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates)

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of consumer UAV systems are available for every single year over 2014-2025. Data regarding annual shipment are also provided at regional level for each year of 2014-2025.

The report also includes current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 24 drone vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 88 figures, this 184-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and execute an effective strategy.

(Note: The report can be customized/updated per request to meet clients’ needs.)

Key Players:

3D Robotics (US)

AeroVironment, Inc. (US)

Aeryon Labs (Canada)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

Airware, Inc. (US)

Ascending Technologies GmbH (Germany)

Dajiang Innovation Technology Inc. (DJI) (China)

Draganfly Innovations (Canada)

DroneDeploy (U.S.)

EHANG, Inc. (China)

Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co., Ltd. (China)

GoPro, Inc. (US)

HEXO+ (US)

Hobbico, Inc. (US)

Hubsan Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

PrecisionHawk (US)

senseFly/Parrot (Switzerland)

Shenzhen Zero UAV Tech. Co. (China)

Skycatch Inc (US)

TSHobby GAUI (Taiwan)

UDIRC Toys Industrial Co. (China)

Walkera (China)

Yuneec International (China)

Place a Direct Purchase Order @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12535/Single