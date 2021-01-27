Kombucha Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha

Kombucha is a fermented tea beverage, made by adding a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast (SCOBY) to a solution of tea and sugar. During the course of the week-long (or more) fermentation process, the cultures metabolize the sugar and tea components to render a naturally carbonated beverage, with a slightly sweet-tart flavor, full of healthy components like B vitamins, organic acids, antioxidants, and trace amounts of alcohol. Kombucha has been a drink for a long time, but the commercialization process of kombucha is rising in the last decades of years. Kombucha is general made by fermenting tea and sugar with the microbial culture, such as yeast, bacteria and mold. A crossover drink that’s nestled in the functional-tea category, kombucha appeals to multiple consumer preferences, with flavors combining to make it a stand-alone product, or being added to other alcoholic beverages to lend its health halo.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Kombucha Market The global Kombucha market size is projected to reach US$ 8153.4 million by 2026, from US$ 1779.2 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Kombucha Scope and Segment Kombucha market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kombucha market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, GT’s Kombucha, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, The Humm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Red Bull, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Townshend’s Tea, Celestial Seasonings, Kosmic Kombucha, HIGH COUNTRY, NessAlla Kombucha, Reed’s, Buchi Kombucha, Tonica, Love Kombucha, Health-Ade

Kombucha Breakdown Data by Type

Herbs & Spices, Fruit, Original, Others

Kombucha Breakdown Data by Application

Offline, Online Regional and Country-level Analysis The Kombucha market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Kombucha market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Kombucha Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Kombucha Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Herbs & Spices

1.4.3 Fruit

1.2.4 Original

1.2.5 Others 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Kombucha Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Kombucha Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Kombucha Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Kombucha Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Kombucha Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Kombucha Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Kombucha Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Kombucha Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Kombucha Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Kombucha Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Kombucha Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Kombucha Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Kombucha Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kombucha Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Kombucha Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Kombucha Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Kombucha Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kombucha Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Kombucha Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Kombucha Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Kombucha Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Kombucha Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Kombucha Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Kombucha Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Kombucha Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Kombucha Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Kombucha Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Kombucha Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Kombucha Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Kombucha Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Kombucha Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Kombucha Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Kombucha Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Kombucha Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Kombucha Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Kombucha Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Kombucha Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Kombucha Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Kombucha Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Kombucha Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Kombucha Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Kombucha Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Kombucha Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Kombucha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Kombucha Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Kombucha Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Kombucha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Kombucha Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Kombucha Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Kombucha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Kombucha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Kombucha Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Kombucha Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Kombucha Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Kombucha Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Kombucha Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Kombucha Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Kombucha Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Kombucha Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Kombucha Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Kombucha Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Kombucha Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Kombucha Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Kombucha Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Kombucha Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Kombucha Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Kombucha Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Kombucha Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Kombucha Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Kombucha Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Kombucha Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Kombucha Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Kombucha Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Kombucha Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Kombucha Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Kombucha Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Kombucha Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Kombucha Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 GT’s Kombucha

11.1.1 GT’s Kombucha Corporation Information

11.1.2 GT’s Kombucha Overview

11.1.3 GT’s Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 GT’s Kombucha Kombucha Product Description

11.1.5 GT’s Kombucha Related Developments 11.2 KeVita

11.2.1 KeVita Corporation Information

11.2.2 KeVita Overview

11.2.3 KeVita Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 KeVita Kombucha Product Description

11.2.5 KeVita Related Developments 11.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha

11.3.1 Brew Dr. Kombucha Corporation Information

11.3.2 Brew Dr. Kombucha Overview

11.3.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Brew Dr. Kombucha Kombucha Product Description

11.3.5 Brew Dr. Kombucha Related Developments 11.4 The Humm Kombucha

11.4.1 The Humm Kombucha Corporation Information

11.4.2 The Humm Kombucha Overview

11.4.3 The Humm Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 The Humm Kombucha Kombucha Product Description

11.4.5 The Humm Kombucha Related Developments 11.5 Live Soda Kombucha

11.5.1 Live Soda Kombucha Corporation Information

11.5.2 Live Soda Kombucha Overview

11.5.3 Live Soda Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Live Soda Kombucha Kombucha Product Description

11.5.5 Live Soda Kombucha Related Developments 11.6 Red Bull

11.6.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

11.6.2 Red Bull Overview

11.6.3 Red Bull Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Red Bull Kombucha Product Description

11.6.5 Red Bull Related Developments 11.7 Kombucha Wonder Drink

11.7.1 Kombucha Wonder Drink Corporation Information

11.7.2 Kombucha Wonder Drink Overview

11.7.3 Kombucha Wonder Drink Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Kombucha Wonder Drink Kombucha Product Description

11.7.5 Kombucha Wonder Drink Related Developments 11.8 Townshend’s Tea

11.8.1 Townshend’s Tea Corporation Information

11.8.2 Townshend’s Tea Overview

11.8.3 Townshend’s Tea Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Townshend’s Tea Kombucha Product Description

11.8.5 Townshend’s Tea Related Developments 11.9 Celestial Seasonings

11.9.1 Celestial Seasonings Corporation Information

11.9.2 Celestial Seasonings Overview

11.9.3 Celestial Seasonings Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Celestial Seasonings Kombucha Product Description

11.9.5 Celestial Seasonings Related Developments 11.10 Kosmic Kombucha

11.10.1 Kosmic Kombucha Corporation Information

11.10.2 Kosmic Kombucha Overview

11.10.3 Kosmic Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Kosmic Kombucha Kombucha Product Description

11.12.1 NessAlla Kombucha Corporation Information

11.12.2 NessAlla Kombucha Overview

11.12.3 NessAlla Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 NessAlla Kombucha Product Description

11.12.5 NessAlla Kombucha Related Developments 11.13 Reed’s

11.13.1 Reed’s Corporation Information

11.13.2 Reed’s Overview

11.13.3 Reed’s Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Reed’s Product Description

11.13.5 Reed’s Related Developments 11.14 Buchi Kombucha

11.14.1 Buchi Kombucha Corporation Information

11.14.2 Buchi Kombucha Overview

11.14.3 Buchi Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Buchi Kombucha Product Description

11.14.5 Buchi Kombucha Related Developments 11.15 Tonica

11.15.1 Tonica Corporation Information

11.15.2 Tonica Overview

11.15.3 Tonica Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Tonica Product Description

11.15.5 Tonica Related Developments 11.16 Love Kombucha

11.16.1 Love Kombucha Corporation Information

11.16.2 Love Kombucha Overview

11.16.3 Love Kombucha Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 Love Kombucha Product Description

11.16.5 Love Kombucha Related Developments 11.17 Health-Ade

11.17.1 Health-Ade Corporation Information

11.17.2 Health-Ade Overview

11.17.3 Health-Ade Kombucha Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Health-Ade Product Description

11.17.5 Health-Ade Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Kombucha Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Kombucha Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Kombucha Production Mode & Process 12.4 Kombucha Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Kombucha Sales Channels

12.4.2 Kombucha Distributors 12.5 Kombucha Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Kombucha Industry Trends 13.2 Kombucha Market Drivers 13.3 Kombucha Market Challenges 13.4 Kombucha Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Kombucha Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

