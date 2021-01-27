Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran

Low-alcohol beer (also called light beer, non-alcoholic beer, small beer, small ale, or near-beer) is beer with little or no alcohol content, which aims to reproduce the taste of beer without the inebriating effects of standard alcoholic brews. Most low-alcohol beers are lagers, but there are some low-alcohol ales. Alcoholic drinks, which are prohibited by Islam, have a destructive effect on the nervous system through the direct toxic effect. Besides, alcohol may lead to alcoholism with its psychological and mental troubles such as convulsions and hallucination. Non-alcoholic beer is a commonly consumed and popular beverage in Islamic countries. As a result, the Middle East has become the world’s largest non-alcoholic beer consumption area. In the Middle East, the rapid expansion of flavored products has increased the consumption of non-alcoholic products especially among younger generations, who like the sweet flavors of these products. Iran is the largest producer and consumption area in the Middle East. Non-alcoholic beer is a well-developed and established category in Iran. In spite of the fact that young Iranians are the main group of consumption of non-alcoholic beers, but the other demographics would become a new target group as a result of side effects by consumption of carbonated drinks. Behnoush Iran, Arpanoosh and Aujan Industries are local leaders. Anheuser-Busch InBev and Heineken gain market share primarily through the acquisition of local businesses.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market The global Non-Alcoholic Beer market size is projected to reach US$ 4605.8 million by 2026, from US$ 3768.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2619350/global-non-alcoholic-beer-market

:

Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Scope and Segment Non-Alcoholic Beer market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Non-Alcoholic Beer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Behnoush Iran, Suntory Beer, Asahi Breweries, Arpanoosh, Krombacher Brauerei, Aujan Industries, Erdinger Weibbrau, Weihenstephan, Kirin

Non-Alcoholic Beer Breakdown Data by Type

Limit Fermentation, Dealcoholization Method

Non-Alcoholic Beer Breakdown Data by Application

Man, Woman Regional and Country-level Analysis The Non-Alcoholic Beer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Non-Alcoholic Beer market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/ed518b5534aee194189bfe46b0830cca,0,1,global-non-alcoholic-beer-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Limit Fermentation

1.4.3 Dealcoholization Method 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Man

1.3.3 Woman 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.4 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 2.5 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 2.6 North America 2.7 Europe 2.8 Asia-Pacific 2.9 Latin America 2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers 3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales in 2020 3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Non-Alcoholic Beer Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue in 2020 3.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type 4.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 4.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Market Size by Application 5.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America 6.1 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Type (2017-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Type (2017-2027) 7.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Application (2017-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Application (2017-2027) 7.3 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Country (2017-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific 8.1 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Type (2018-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Type (2018-2027) 8.2 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Application (2018-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Application (2018-2027) 8.3 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Region (2018-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Type (2019-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Type (2019-2027) 9.2 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Application (2019-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Application (2019-2027) 9.3 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Country (2019-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 6 Middle East and Africa 6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Type

6.1.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Application

6.2.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Size by Country

6.3.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Alcoholic Beer Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 Turkey

6.3.4 Saudi Arabia

6.3.5 U.A.E 11 Company Profiles 11.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information

11.1.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Overview

11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Related Developments 11.2 Heineken

11.2.1 Heineken Corporation Information

11.2.2 Heineken Overview

11.2.3 Heineken Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Heineken Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.2.5 Heineken Related Developments 11.3 Carlsberg

11.3.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information

11.3.2 Carlsberg Overview

11.3.3 Carlsberg Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Carlsberg Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.3.5 Carlsberg Related Developments 11.4 Behnoush Iran

11.4.1 Behnoush Iran Corporation Information

11.4.2 Behnoush Iran Overview

11.4.3 Behnoush Iran Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Behnoush Iran Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.4.5 Behnoush Iran Related Developments 11.5 Suntory Beer

11.5.1 Suntory Beer Corporation Information

11.5.2 Suntory Beer Overview

11.5.3 Suntory Beer Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Suntory Beer Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.5.5 Suntory Beer Related Developments 11.6 Asahi Breweries

11.6.1 Asahi Breweries Corporation Information

11.6.2 Asahi Breweries Overview

11.6.3 Asahi Breweries Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Asahi Breweries Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.6.5 Asahi Breweries Related Developments 11.7 Arpanoosh

11.7.1 Arpanoosh Corporation Information

11.7.2 Arpanoosh Overview

11.7.3 Arpanoosh Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Arpanoosh Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.7.5 Arpanoosh Related Developments 11.8 Krombacher Brauerei

11.8.1 Krombacher Brauerei Corporation Information

11.8.2 Krombacher Brauerei Overview

11.8.3 Krombacher Brauerei Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Krombacher Brauerei Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.8.5 Krombacher Brauerei Related Developments 11.9 Aujan Industries

11.9.1 Aujan Industries Corporation Information

11.9.2 Aujan Industries Overview

11.9.3 Aujan Industries Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Aujan Industries Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.9.5 Aujan Industries Related Developments 11.10 Erdinger Weibbrau

11.10.1 Erdinger Weibbrau Corporation Information

11.10.2 Erdinger Weibbrau Overview

11.10.3 Erdinger Weibbrau Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Erdinger Weibbrau Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.10.5 Erdinger Weibbrau Related Developments 11.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev

11.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information

11.1.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Overview

11.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Non-Alcoholic Beer Product Description

11.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Related Developments 11.12 Kirin

11.12.1 Kirin Corporation Information

11.12.2 Kirin Overview

11.12.3 Kirin Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Kirin Product Description

11.12.5 Kirin Related Developments 12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Non-Alcoholic Beer Value Chain Analysis 12.2 Non-Alcoholic Beer Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 12.3 Non-Alcoholic Beer Production Mode & Process 12.4 Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Channels

12.4.2 Non-Alcoholic Beer Distributors 12.5 Non-Alcoholic Beer Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 13.1 Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry Trends 13.2 Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Drivers 13.3 Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Challenges 13.4 Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Study 15 Appendix 15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source 15.2 Author Details 15.3 Disclaimer

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/