Wood and Laminate Flooring Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the environmental quality, longevity and remendability of wood and laminate flooring are anticipated to fuel demand. The industry is projected to see development because of the launch of laminates and wood flooring replicating natural solid wood flooring. Advances in modeling and printing technologies have rendered laminated floors appear more practical and have rendered them more common around the globe. In fact, technical advancements in wood flooring have led to a growing appetite for goods. Ease of installation and the need for comparatively less professional labor compared to the construction of substitute products are the reasons that are likely to fuel demand for wood and laminate flooring. In addition, these devices are durable and fast to install on all floor shapes with a small number of tools and are thus favored for DIY applications. However, higher costs associated with premium timber products are expected to slow down development over the forecast period (2020-2027). Wood and laminate flooring are made of real wood types, such as oak, teak, pine, rosewood, walnut, bamboo, and others with a wide degree of flexibility. These floorings are stain-resistant and need less regular cleaning. Increasing concerns regarding the environmental effects have had a major effect on the wood and laminate flooring industry. Growing customer preferences for aesthetics, combined with increasing expenditure in building, are projected to have a favorable effect on the industry over the forecast era. Growth of the residential and commercial construction segment, backed by population expansion, is expected to fuel product demand. Various manufacturers of wood and laminate flooring are adopting the strategy of product launch to gain competitive edge over other players in the marketplace. For instance, in March 2018, Span Floors, Indian wood flooring brand, has launched a new range of laminate flooring that is relatively more scratch-resistant and impact-resistant than real wood flooring in general.

The regional analysis of global Wood and Laminate Flooring Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is expected to continue to witness a significant demand for wood and laminate flooring products due to consumer awareness of the advantages of the product. In addition, increasing building practices in the manufacturing sector, such as work floors, distribution points and storage centers, are expected to boost commodity demand. Increasing trends in single-family housing units are likely to further fuel market growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Armstrong Flooring

Mohawk Industries

Beaulieu International Group

Kahrs Group

Boral Timber Flooring

Daiken Corporation

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Tarkett S.A.

Barlinek SA

British Hardwoods

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Wood Flooring

Laminate Flooring

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Wood And Laminate Flooring Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

