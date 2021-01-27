Smart Bed Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Smart Bed Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart beds and mattresses replace the conventional functionality by a comfortable position to relax. A host of technical advances have been introduced to the bed to improve health, well-being and comfort. It comes with built-in biometric sensors that monitor body activity while sleeping, heart rate, sleep length, and breathing habits. The rising in demand for smart beds in hospitals is driving market growth. Smart beds are also useful for active patient control. Nonetheless, spending in the healthcare sector in developing countries is increasing leading to a rise in the development of smart beds. In fact, the rising in geriatric population also increases the need for smart beds and mattresses in hospitals. Hospitals choose smart beds to traditional beds because they have the potential to evaluate medical data in order to increase the level of treatment offered to patients. The rise in disposable income in developing countries enables citizens to buy comfort and quality products that, in effect, accelerate the development of the smart bed sector. The shift of lifestyle is also driving the growth of the industry, as consumers are seeking goods with digital technologies and artificial intelligence. In addition, consumers are now being health conscious that encourages them to purchase smart beds and mattresses for healthy sleep. Manufacturers have been focusing on the production of new products with various applications, because there are specific requirements based on their application. Industries are interested in research and development in order to create new drug technologies. You introduce additional functionality to your smart bed, such as thermostat, blood pressure scale, air quality, and other apps. Thermostat is one of the technologies that allows smart mattresses and beds to lift and cool down the temperature of the mattress according to the needs of the user and the temperature of the room without actually impacting the feel of the mattress. Manufacturers are introducing a new Products to provide their clients with a better sleep environment. For instance, In February 2019, Eight Sleep, Smart mattress company, has launched smart mattress covers along with smart mattress which allows owners to change the temperature of the mattress and also establish specific temperatures on various sides of the room.

The regional analysis of global Smart Bed Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is projected to make a major contribution to the business surveyed owing to the growing global pattern of IoT adoption. The field is the most competitive market in the world owing to developing economies such as India and China. In addition, product advances by manufacturers in China, Korea and Japan are fueling the development of the smart bed industry in the world. The rise in per capita income in the country is also driving the development of the sector. One of the factors for Asia-Pacific to become the fastest-growing region is attributed to rising investment in the healthcare sector and its infrastructure.

Major market player included in this report are:

Paramount Bed Co. Ltd.

Stryker Corporation

BodiTrak

ArjoHuntleigh AB

Hill Rom Holdings Inc.

Sleepnumber

Invacare Corporation

Responsive Surface Technology LLC

Hi-Interiors SRL

BAM Labs

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Manual

Semi-automatic

Fully automatic

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

By End-User:

Residential

Hospital

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Bed Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

