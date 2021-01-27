Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market is valued approximately USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2020-2027. An autonomous vehicle is a vehicle which is capable of navigating and driving without human intervention. This vehicle is fitted with an array of on-board sensors such as radar and (LiDAR) light detection, sonars, high-resolution cameras, three-dimensional ( 3D) cameras to collect , process and navigate information about its environment and laser scanners. Factors such as an driver shortage, increase in road accidents, government policies on safety features are crucial driving forces of the market growth. Additionally, the increasing demand for reliable and efficient bus operations are prominent factors contributing towards the market growth. The key players of global semi-autonomous & Autonomous Bus market have adopted various strategies to gain competitive advantage including mergers and acquisition, product launch, partnerships and agreements, investment, funding and others. For instance, Local Motors Inc. announced its partnership with Robotic Research, LLC in April 2018. The alliance with Robotic Research represents the latest integration of a new technology partner and a showcase of the open development platform of Local Motors. However, high cost of development impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of OEMs in the nation that have been offering various semi-autonomous driving features. Additionally, the region is home to many technology corporations that are discovering the autonomous driving technology with testing and trials throughout the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, technologically advanced automotive industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AB Volvo

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Aptiv PLC

Nvidia Corporation

Daimler AG

2getthere (ZF)

Local Motors (Lm Industries)

Proterra Inc.

EasyMile SAS

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Based on the propulsion type:

Diesel

Electric

Hybrid

Based on the level of automation:

Level 1

Level 2 & Level 3

Level 4

Level 5

Based on the application:

Shuttle

Intercity/Intracity

Based on the ADAS feature:

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL (ACC)
AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING (AEB)
BLIND SPOT DETECTION (BSD)
LANE KEEP ASSIST (LKA)
INTELLIGENT PARK ASSIST (IPA)
TRAFFIC JAM ASSIST (TJA)
HIGHWAY PILOT (HP)

Ultrasonic

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Bus Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

