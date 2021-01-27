Beer Market 2020 Growth, Latest Trend Analysis and Forecast 2027

The Insight Partners adds Beer Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis” to its store providing analysis of the current and future market competition in the market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

Beer is the most popular alcoholic drink consumed globally. It is mainly composed of 4% to 6% liquor, and the primary elements include lager incorporate water, starch source, yeast, and flavors. Most of the beer products are sold in glass jars and metal cans. Beer reduces the danger of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Conversely, over-consumption of beer leads to liver damage and sicknesses. Globally, Europe is the second biggest beer manufacturer.

Top Key Players:-Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd. (ABD),Anheuser-Busch InBev ,ASAHI GROUP HOLDINGS,Birra Menabrea,BITBURGER BRAUGRUPPE GMBH,Budweiser Budvar, N.C. ,Carlsberg Breweries A/S,Chimay Brewery,Heineken N.V.,Radeberger Exportbierbrauerei GmbH

The beer market is driven by an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages and rise in disposable income in developing regions such as the Asia Pacific. Moreover, the development of flavored beer products by the companies operating in the market further propels the growth of the market. Presently, beer markets are opening up with an end goal to target more clients. Nevertheless, the beer industry offers numerous growth opportunities in the near future, owing to the introduction of naturally sweetened and non-alcoholic beer. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw material and higher excise duties and taxations on imported of the beer are the major factors hindering the growth of the market.

The global beer market is segmented on the basis of category, type, packaging and production. On the basis of category the global beer market is segmented standard beer, premium beer, and specialty beer. The beer market on the basis of the type is classified into lager, ale, stout & porter, malt, and others. On the basis of packaging, the beer market is classified into glass, PET bottle, metal can, and others. Likewise, by production the global beer market is bifurcated into macro-brewery, micro-brewery, craft brewery, and others.

