Metal And Ceramic Injection Molding Market Predicted to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2018 to 2025

Bearing in mind its varied end use spectrum and massive profitability scale, the prominent metal and ceramic injection molding market participants have been focusing on instituting new product ventures to gain competitive edge in this business sphere. For instance, the Swedish producer of powdered metals, Hoganas AB, has recently developed a cutting-edge product venture which aims at the metal injection molding and additive manufacturing processes.

The world’s largest manufacturer of powdered metals has named the latest venture as Customization Technologies which would be a part of the Hoganas Industrial segment. Reportedly, the firm would work on customized solutions across the entire metal injection molding and additive value chain under the newly launched product venture. It would be prudent to mention that the latest undertaking is in addition to its recent acquisitions of Metasphere Technology, the Swedish spherical metal powder producer and America Makes partner H.C. Starck Surface Technology & Ceramic powders. The aforementioned instance demonstrates the significance of acquisitions and product expansions that have assisted major firms like Hoganas AB to consolidate their stance in metal and ceramic injection molding industry.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ http://decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2563

One of the most swiftly expanding niche verticals of polymers space, metal and ceramic injection molding market has found extensive popularity across myriad business domains. Predominantly utilized to manufacture miniature products in end use sectors along the likes of aerospace, automotive, healthcare, defense, and electronics, metal and ceramic injection molding technologies have transformed remarkably over the recent years. The rising demand for complex parts that require high-performance materials, particularly stainless steel and silicon, has further boosted the commercialization potential of this business space. In fact, as per reliable estimates, the total remuneration portfolio of metal and ceramic injection molding industry exceeded USD 2.5 billion in the year 2017.

Citing yet another instance in the similar context, one of the most renowned metal and ceramic injection molding market giant, Inmatec Technologies GmbH, has recently expanded its product portfolio to include polyoxymethylene based ceramic injection molding feedstocks. The latest product range consists of feedstocks, namely INMAPOM K3008, INMAPOM K3017, INAMPOM K3012, INMAPOM K3030, with excellent surface quality and numerous applications across diverse business verticals.

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ http://decresearch.com/toc/detail/metal-ceramic-injection-molding-market

Elaborating further upon the characteristics of the newly unveiled feedstock by Inmatec, it has been reported that the end users have confirmed that the materials are easy to inject, and the overall feedstock works quite seamlessly. Moreover, the green part quality of the latest feedstock displayed less flow line effects than other systems prevalent in the metal and ceramic injection molding market and has been equipped with high stability, cite sources.

Speaking of the geographical growth landscape of metal and ceramic injection molding industry, the Asia Pacific region has been the forerunner in the past few years. This is primarily attributed to the presence of numerous automotive, medical, and electronics sector biggies across developing nations of the region. Analysts cite the rapid expansion of automotive vertical across emerging nations like China and India to further fuel the Asia Pacific metal and ceramic injection molding market, which apportioned over 40% of the total revenue share of this business sphere at the end of 2017.

Owing to the combination of both powder molded material flexibility and plastic molded design flexibility, this technology is being utilized extensively for manufacturing highly intricate metal and ceramic parts with excellent surface finish and more strength. Moreover, both the processes impart superior manufacturing of parts than the conventional processes of molding – a factor that would assist the metal and ceramic injection molding industry to acquire a prominent position in the overall polymers and advanced materials sphere in the forthcoming years. In terms of profitability scope, Global Market Insights, Inc. forecasts the worldwide metal and ceramic injection molding industry to surpass USD 4 billion by 2025.

Related Reports