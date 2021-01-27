Global Remote Infrastructure Management Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM) has enlarged the productivity of the business organizations in terms of operational process. Collaborations between the small market players of RIM has also transformed into large organizations with an intention to satisfy the end users all over the world. The solution providers allow the components to offshore such as network services, internal helpdesk, maintenance, administration, servers and end-user devices. Evolution of digital, mobile and cloud-based solutions are anticipated to drive the remote infrastructure management market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The top players in the global remote infrastructure management market include – Nityo InfoTech (U.S.), Locuz technologies (U.S), Ctrls Datacenters (India), Fujitsu (Japan), TCS (India), Capgemini (France) and HCL (India).

The remote infrastructure management is divided into type, deployment, organization size, and applications segments. The type remote infrastructure management is sub-categorized into database management, storage management, server management, network & communication management,

desktop management, application management, and others. On the basis of the deployment, remote infrastructure management further segmented into on-premises and on-cloud. Furthermore, based on the size of the organization, the remote infrastructure is differentiated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. The application segment is bifurcated into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail & e-commerce, healthcare, transportation, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government & defense, and others.

