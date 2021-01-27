Anomaly Detection Market Key Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Trends 2023

Anomaly detection can be termed as a process to detect anomalies such as an unusual shift in the process or event in an operation that does not follow the expected pattern or dataset, with help of software. On the basis of service type, the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service is further segmented into installation and maintenance, support & maintenance and consulting service. In the service segment, the market is largely dominated by professional services. Most of the key players and small businesses focus on providing professional services such as installation, maintenance, and consulting.

On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented into network behavior anomaly detection and user behavior anomaly detection. Under the solution segment, the network behavior anomaly detection is expected to show the highest growth and dominate the market during the forecast period. The user behavior anomaly detection is more complex as it requires synthetic and end-user monitoring applications. Moreover, many attacks are first made on a network level, thereby substantially increasing the need for anomaly detection software and solutions.

Available Exclusive Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5756

On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented into the cloud and on-premise. Among these, the cloud deployment is widely adopted by large enterprises to detect an anomaly. Although anomaly detection software is deployed on cloud, many large enterprises also use on-premise deployment or private cloud to avoid any further chances of intrusion and security breach. Many enterprises in regions like the Asia Pacific and the Middle East are moving their businesses to the cloud thereby encouraging the companies for increased usage of anomaly detection.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Intrusion detection, fraud detection, system health monitoring, others. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into banking and financial services, retail, manufacturing, IT & telecom, Government, Aerospace & defense, healthcare, and others.

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of Anomaly Detection are- International Business Machines Corporation (US), SAS Institute, Inc. (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), Splunk, Inc. (US), Wipro Limited (India), Securonix, Inc. (US), Gurucul (US), Happiest Minds (India), and Guardian Analytics (US).

Other vendors include Sensewaves (France), NewSky Security (U.S.), Cryptomage (Poland), Acerta (Canada), Nexosis (U.S.), RazorSecure (UK), Sentryo (France), Cycuro (Israel), Anodot (Israel), Scaled Inference (U.S.), ThetaRay (Israel), Allure Security Technology (U.S.), OtoSense (France), Prelert (U.S.), Arundo Analytics (U.S.), Coscale (Belgium), Aqua-Q (Sweden), PatternEx (U.S.), Cloudmark (U.S.) among others.

Read More Related Research Reports:

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/edge-analytics-market-is-expected-to-grow-usd-11-billion-at-a-robust-cagr-of-31-by-2017-2023-market-analysis-by-growth-demand-business-trends-covid-19-impact/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/mass-notification-system-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-healthy-cagr-of-20-and-reach-usd-12-billion-by-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/location-as-a-service-market-insights-2023-business-opportunity-future-scope-amp-rising-demand-by-top-vendors-and-covid-19-impact-analysis/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/06/video-surveillance-storage-market-segmented-by-product-top-manufacturers-geography-trends-amp-forecasts-to-2023/

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact US:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/