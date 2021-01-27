Pneumoconiosis Market Worldwide Key Players Forecasts By Revenue, Growth Rate Till 2023

The global pneumoconiosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global pneumoconiosis market owing to a large patient population, strong government support for research & development, and high healthcare spending. Smoking increase the risk of causing this disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, about 15 in every 100 U.S. adults aged over 18 years smoked cigarettes. Which is estimated around 36.5 million adults in the United States currently smoke cigarettes. Moreover, changing lifestyle and increasing number of smokers has fuelled the growth of the market.

Europe has the second leading market in global pneumoconiosis market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for pneumoconiosis. As per statistics, more than half of the china population smoke. China and India contribute a major share in the Asia Pacific pneumoconiosis market. Increasing geriatric population and increasing air pollution in this region have fuelled the growth of the market.

The Middle East and Africa contribute the least in the growth of global pneumoconiosis market. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic condition. However the growth of the Africa market is high due to the presence of opportunities for the development of the market.

Segmentation

The global pneumoconiosis market is segmented on the basis of types, causes, therapy, and end users.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into asbestosis, berylliosis, byssinosis, coal workers pneumoconiosis, silicosis, and others.

On the basis of cause, the market is categorized into organic dusts, non-organic substances, and others. Organic substances are further segmented into hay, malt, mushrooms, and others. Non organic substances are further segmented into sulphur dioxide, ammonia, nitrogen dioxide, and others.

On the basis of therapy, the market is segmented into diagnosis, and treatment. Diagnosis is further segmented into chest X-ray, CT scan, and others. Treatment is further classified into mucolytic agent, antibiotic, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Key Players

The key players for the global pneumoconiosis market Abbott (US) Eli Lilly (US), Sunpharma (India), Sanofi (France), Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Novartis (Switzerland), Abbott (US), AstraZeneca (UK), Merck & Co. (U.S.), Pfizer (U.S.), Svizera Healthcare (India), F. Hoffman La Roche AG (Germany), and Bayer Cropscience Ltd. (U.S.).

