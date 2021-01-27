Non-woven Adhesives Market Overview, Development by Companies and Comparative Analysis by 2026 with key players position (Henkel, Bostik, HB Fuller, Lohmann-koester GmbH?Co.KG and others)

The Non-woven Adhesives Market grew in 2019, as compared to 2018, according to our report, Non-woven Adhesives Market is likely to have subdued growth in 2020 due to weak demand on account of reduced industry spending post Covid-19 outbreak. Further, Non-woven Adhesives Market will begin picking up momentum gradually from 2021 onwards and grow at a healthy CAGR between 2021-2025.
Deep analysis about Non-woven Adhesives Market status (2016-2019), competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of products, industry development trends (2019-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry have been analysed scientifically. This report will help you to establish comprehensive overview of the Non-woven Adhesives Market
The Non-woven Adhesives Market is analysed based on product types, major applications and key players
Key product type:
Styrenic Block Copolymers
Ethylene Vinyl Acetate
Polyolefin
Others (Polyamide, Polyurethane, and Polyester)
Key applications:
Baby Care
Feminine Hygiene
Adult Incontinence
Medical
Others (pet care, bath tissue, and other small applications)
Key players or companies covered are:
Henkel
Bostik
HB Fuller
Lohmann-koester GmbH＆Co.KG
Beardow＆Adams
Adtek Malaysia Sdn.Bhd
Moresco
Dow Chemical
3M
Kraton
Evonik
Avery Dennison
Cattie Adhesives Solutions
Celanese
Eastman Chemical
GitAce Adhesives
ITW Dynatec
Klebstoffwerke
Lohmann Koester
Max Frank
Michelman
Nordson
Palmetto Adhesives
PAM Fastening Technology
Shanghai Jaour Adhesive Products
Sika Ireland
Svenska Lim
Udaipur Surgicals
The report provides analysis & data at a regional level (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa , Rest of the world) & Country level (13 key countries – The U.S, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, Japan, India, Middle East, Africa, South America)
Global Non-woven Adhesives Market by size of businesses and future growth with organizational management and other details:
Key questions answered in the report:
1. What is the current size of the Non-woven Adhesives Market, at a global, regional & country level?
2. How is the market segmented, who are the key end user segments?
3. What are the key drivers, challenges & trends that is likely to impact businesses in the Non-woven Adhesives Market?
4. What is the likely market forecast & how will be Non-woven Adhesives Market impacted?
5. What is the competitive landscape, who are the key players?
6. What are some of the recent M&A, PE / VC deals that have happened in the Non-woven Adhesives Market?
The report also analysis the impact of COVID – 19 based on a scenario-based modelling. This provides a clear view of how has COVID impacted the growth cycle & when is the likely recovery of the industry is expected to pre-covid levels.
