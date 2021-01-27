Automatic Identification and Data Capture Market Report- Insights on Growth Trends, Top Players, Types, Applications and Regional Analysis

The overall AIDC market is expected to grow from USD 40.1 billion in 2020 to USD 80.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020–2025.

This report offers detailed insights into the AIDC market, by product, offerings, vertical, and region. By product, the AIDC market has been segmented into Smart cards, RFID systems, barcoding solutions, biometric systems, magnetic stripe cards, optical character recognition (OCR) systems, voice-directed WMS, heads-up displays, wearables, VR solutions, and Google Glass. By offerings, the market has been divided into hardware, software, and services. By vertical, the AIDC market has been segmented into manufacturing, retail, transportation & logistics, hospitality, banking & finance, healthcare, government, commercial, and energy & power. The study forecasts the size of the market in 4 regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.

The market for virtual reality (VR) solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR within the global automatic identification and data capture market during the forecast period. VR solutions work on the principle of “vision picking” where order pickers in a warehouse or a retail store can view pick information within their field of vision through smart glasses, rather than looking at their mobile terminal device screen.

The market for the hosipitality vertical is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Automatic identification and data capturing products, such as barcoding solutions, RFID systems, OCR systems, and biometric systems, are increasingly being used by many hotels and restaurants to enhance the guest experience, increase operational efficiency, accelerate service delivery speed, as well as for mobile payment and ordering, inventory management, and food safety tracking.

The AIDC market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Many retail and logistics companies are expanding their presence in the region to capitalize on the increased purchasing power of the middle-class people, which has led to the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in the region. Moreover, the significant presence of several market players, such as Panasonic (Japan), SATO (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Godex (Taiwan), and Optoelectronics (Japan), in the region is likely to propel the growth of the automatic identification and data capture market in APAC.

Table Of Contents in this Report-

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary And Primary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2 Secondary Data

2.1.2.1 List Of Major Secondary Sources

2.1.2.2 Secondary Sources

2.1.3 Primary Data

2.1.3.1 Primary Interviews With Experts

2.1.3.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.1.3.3 Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Bottom-Up Analysis (Demand Side)

Figure 2 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 4 Primary & Secondary Sources: Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

Figure 5 Assumptions For Research Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 6 Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, 2016–2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 7 Manufacturing Vertical Accounted For Largest Share Of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market In 2019

Figure 8 Hardware Offerings Accounted For Largest Market Share In 2019

Figure 9 Smart Cards Held Largest Share Of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Product, In 2019

Figure 10 Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Region, 2019

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities In Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

Figure 11 Growing E-Commerce Industry Globally Drives Growth Of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

4.2 Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market In Apac, By Country And Vertical

Figure 12 China And Manufacturing Vertical Accounted For Largest Share Of Market In Apac, By Country And Vertical, Respectively, In 2019

4.3 Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Product

Figure 13 Smart Cards To Account For Largest Market Size In 2025

4.4 Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Offering

Figure 14 Services Expected To Exhibit Highest Cagr During 2020–2025

4.5 Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Vertical

Figure 15 Retail Vertical To Capture Largest Market Share In 2025

4.6 Global Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market, By Country

Figure 16 Us Accounted For Largest Share Of Global Market In 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 17 Impact Of Drivers And Opportunities On Growth Of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

Figure 18 Impact Of Challenges And Restraints On Growth Of Automatic Identification And Data Capture Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry Globally

Figure 19 E-Commerce Sales Percentage Of Total Retail Sales From Second Quarter Of 2019 To First Quarter Of 2020

Table 1 Top 10 Countries In Terms Of E-Commerce Contribution To Gdp In 2017

5.2.1.2 Increasing Use Of Smartphones For Qr Code Scanning And Image Recognition

Figure 20 Global Mobile Subscriptions Between 2014 And 2018 (Billion)

5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption Of Aidc Solutions Due To Their Ability To Minimize Queuing And Transaction Time And Provide Greater Convenience To Users In Making Small-Value Payments

5.2.1.4 Surging Adoption Of Aidc Solutions By Banking And Financial Institutions To Ensure Customer Safety And Security, Along With Data Privacy

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost Of Aidc Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Focus Of Enterprises To Implement New And Improved Supply Chain Management Tools, Along With Rising Requirement For Aidc Products From Global Healthcare Centers

5.2.3.2 Imposing Governments Regulations For Adoption Of Aidc Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Malware Attacks And Security Breaches

and more…

