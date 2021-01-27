Nematicides Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Nematicides Market is valued approximately USD 1.21 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.50 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. A nematicide is a chemical pesticide which is used to kill plant-parasitic nematodes. The Nematicides have inclined to be broad-spectrum toxicants holding high volatility or other properties encouraging migration through the soil which has led to increasing demand in various agricultural, industrial, and other applications. The decrease in fertile and arable land has increased the demand for higher crop yields to meet the global food requirements. For Instance: in India food grain production rose from 251.54 million tons in 2015-16 to 275.11 million tons in 2016-17, while the cultivated area also increased from123.22 million hectares in 2015-16 to 129.23 million hectares in 2016-17. Further, Governmental support reassuring the expansion of bio-nematicides as an substitute to conventional synthetic pesticides has also fostered the global bio-nematicides market growth. Decrease in human health hazards and environmental side-effects is also expected to boost the global market over the forecast period. As the Pesticide use in 2017 in China was 1.77 million tons while in USA was 407 thousand tons followed by 377.17 thousand tons in Brazil. Increasing spending capacity of consumers and high-quality food demand is also anticipated to fuel the global market. However, pesticide residue problems stores impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2027. Although, providing customized solutions targeted toward specific pests presents a lucrative opportunity for the market.

The regional analysis of global Nematicides market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing agriculture in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing investments to increase crop yields would create lucrative growth prospects for the Nematicides market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Corteva Agriscience

BASF SE

Adama Ltd.

FMC Corporation

Nufarm

UPL Limited

Isagro Group

Valent USA LLC.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Fumigants

Carbamates

Organophosphates

Bionematicides

Others

By Mode of Application:

Fumigation

Drenching

Soil Dressing

Seed Treatment

By Nematode Type:

Root Knot

Cyst

By Form:

Granular

Liquid

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Nematicides Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

