Neo and Challenger Bank Market is expected to reach 30 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 40%

A latest survey on Global Neo and Challenger Bank Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis. The study is a perfect mix of qualitative and quantitative information covering market size breakdown of revenue and volume (if applicable) by important segments. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*. The outbreak of covid-19 in global market haves made companies uncertain about their future secario as the prolonged lock-down finds serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank & Tandem Bank.

If you are involved in the Global Neo and Challenger Bank industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook.

Existing neo and Challenger banks have set up marketplaces to provide customer-centric products as part of their collective mission to provide more than a digital version of traditional banking. The marketplaces may be in their infancy, but they are growing in terms of the products they offer and level of integrations. In doing so, neo and Challenger banks will service a far wider segment of customers than a traditional bank as they vie to become the centre of solving the wider customer need.

Neo and Challenger Bank market is developing unbalanced based on regions. In 2018, Europe is holding the largest market share for Neo and Challenger Bank market due to its active and booming banking service market. U.S., China, India and other Asia countries are expected to witness higher growth rates on account of relaxations in regulatory requirements, high penetration of internet and smartphones, and large untapped consumer base in these countries.

The global Neo and Challenger Bank market is highly competitive and fragmented due to the presence of numerous small vendors in the market. Atom Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), N26, Starling Bank and Tandem Bank are key Neo and Challenger Bank service providers in Global Neo and Challenger Bank market. Other prominent players in the market include Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, etc. Growing mobile adoption and new regulations will help challengers expand services.

Neo and Challenger Bank market size was 2800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 30100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 40.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Neo and Challenger Bank status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Neo and Challenger Bank development in United States, Europe and China.

Competition Analysis:

With the drastic change in consumers behavior, firms and brands are curious to understand the implications for their products and services. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank & Tandem Bank

Market Analysis by Types: Neobanks & Challenger Banks

Market Analysis by Applications: Personal Consumers & Business Organizations

Quantitative Data:

Market Data breakdown by key geographies, Type & Application/End-users

• Neo and Challenger Bank Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Type [Neobanks & Challenger Banks] (Historical & Forecast)

• Neo and Challenger Bank Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Application [Personal Consumers & Business Organizations] (Historical & Forecast)

• Neo and Challenger Bank Market Revenue & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified (Historical & Forecast)

• Neo and Challenger Bank Market Volume & Growth Rate by Each Region Specified, Application & Type (Historical & Forecast)

• Neo and Challenger Bank Market Revenue, Volume & Y-O-Y Growth Rate by Players (Base Year)

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Neo and Challenger Bank market report:

1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?

–> The study is conducted by collecting data of various companies from the industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies. Currently the research report is listed with players like Atom Bank, Movencorp, Simple Finance Technology, Fidor Group, N26, Pockit, Ubank, Monzo Bank, MyBank (Alibaba Group), Holvi Bank, WeBank (Tencent Holdings Limited), Hello Bank, Koho Bank, Rocket Bank, Soon Banque, Digibank, Timo, Jibun, Jenius, K Bank, Kakao Bank, Starling Bank & Tandem Bank

2. Do Scope of Market Study allows further Segmentation?

—> Yes, for a deep dive we do provide add-on segmentation in premium version of report to better derive market values. The standard version of this report covers segmentation by Application [Personal Consumers & Business Organizations], by Type [, Neobanks & Challenger Banks] and by Regions [United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America]

3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?

—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*

* Wherever applicable

HTF MI also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

• North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

• Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

• Europe: the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

• Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia etc.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

