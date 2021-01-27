Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market is valued at approximately USD 65.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Hand sanitizer dispenser is a sort of hand cleansing unit that typically self-stand or installed in blend with other related hygiene stations. Hand sanitizer dispensing machines are available in several forms, such as different capacities, sizes, and operation modes, in the market. These dispensing machines are usually installed in commercial and public establishments, including offices, railway stations, and washrooms. Besides, these machines often have lower maintenance costs and are extremely user-friendly. These machines are mostly used to sanitize the hands of people to prevent the transmission of infection, which is primarily affected by hand transmission. Amidst the recent outbreak of COVID-19 infection, the utility for hand sanitizing dispensing machine is gradually increased due to its contagious nature. Also, several studies revealed that the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in a form of fomite and aerosol, the virus can remain viable for hours and surfaces on up to days. Hence, it is necessary to prevent the transmission of novel coronavirus by using appropriate hand hygiene techniques, therefore, creating a higher demand for hand sanitizing dispensing machines all over the world. Furthermore, the rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, along with the advent of automatic and manual sanitizer dispensers are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of 27th March 2020; 509, 164 confirmed coronavirus cases were recorded with 23,335 deaths globally and is reached almost 13,150,645 confirmed coronavirus cases and 574,464 deaths by 15th July 2020. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of the advanced featured vehicle is one of the major factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the presence of a significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising usage of hand sanitizer dispensing machines in commercial establishments and increasing government initiative to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases would create lucrative growth prospects for the Hand Sanitizer Dispenser market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

American Specialties, Inc.

Bright Pancar Sdn Bhd

Hokwang Industries Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Svavo Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Simplehuman

Toshi Automatic Systems Pvt. Ltd.

GOJO Industries, Inc.

The Clorox Company

Dihour

Walex Products Company, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Type

Portable

Fixed

Modality

Automatic

Manual

End-User

B2B

B2C

Distribution channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Convenience Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Hand Sanitizer Dispenser Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

