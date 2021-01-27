Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2020-2027

Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market is valued at approximately USD 18 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Environmental sensing and monitoring technologies are defined as a technology that is extensively involved in the organized process of illuminating and monitoring the quality of the environment. A wide spectrum of techniques associated with environmental sensors and monitoring is frequently used in the formulation of environmental impact assessments (EIA). Also, human perform several activities which usually have distinctive impacts on the quality of the environment. This has led to the expansion of environmental monitoring and lowering the impact of various kinds of pollution thereby, creating a huge demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies all over the world. Furthermore, the rising government initiatives for environmental management around the world, along with the technical advancement in sensing technologies and the development of new monitoring technologies for preserving the environment are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in December 2018, the United States Environmental Protection Agency has awarded funds of about USD $187 million to the State of California for drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and drinking water improvements. Therefore, such initiative is likely to strengthen the demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies, globally. Moreover, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 around the world has adversely affected the sensor and monitoring technologies industry as the manufacturing operations are temporarily suspended due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This has led to a shortage in demand for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies, thereby, inhibiting the market growth at least in the recent year. However, the high cost and lack of awareness about the technologies are the few factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of a large number of government acts for protecting the environment, along with the presence of a significant number of new technology-based manufacturers in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in problems of water scarcity and growing health problems due to air pollution would create lucrative growth opportunities for market growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Agilent Technologies

AirTest Technologies Inc.

City Technology Ltd.

Coastal Environmental Systems Inc.

Danaher Corporation

ChemTreat

Hach Company

Trojan Technologies

TE Connectivity Ltd.

E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Analog

Digital

By Sensor Type:

Fluid Sensor

Pressure & Vibration Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Others

By Sampling Method:

Continuous Monitoring

Active Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermediate Monitoring

By Application:

Air Pollution Monitoring

Water Pollution Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

By End-User:

Government

Defense

Meteorology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

