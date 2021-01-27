Industrial UPS Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Emerson, Schneider-Electric, ABB

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is an electrical System that provides emergency power to a load when the input power source fails. UPS systems provide a measure of insurance and security for the user who is concerned about data loss and hardware failures caused by power disturbances. A UPS differs from an auxiliary or emergency power system or standby generator in that it will provide near-instantaneous protection from input power interruptions, by supplying energy stored in batteries, supercapacitors, or flywheels. An industrial UPS is an electrical appliance used to provide power backup to a load during a power breakdown. These industrial UPS provide instantaneous power backup by ensuring continuous power supply from energy stored in batteries. Industrial UPS are widely deployed for continuous power supply in various industries such as the petroleum industry, chemical industry and electric power industry. EATON, Emerson and Schneider-Electric, captured the top three revenue share spots in the Industrial UPS market in 2015. EATON dominated with 19.36% revenue share, followed by Emerson with 18.61% revenue share and Schneider-Electric with 18.38% revenue share. In the next five years, the global consumption of Industrial UPS will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2021 will be 158149 Units. Applications of the Industrial UPS are concentrated on Petroleum Industry, Chemical Industry, Electric Power Industry, with total 83.45 percent market share in 2015. In term of the classifications segment, products AC Industrial UPS are the most output and the production market share in 2015 is 64.09%, but the growth rate is getting lower. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems. Although sales of Industrial UPS brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Industrial UPS Market The global Industrial UPS market size is projected to reach US$ 4228.9 million by 2026, from US$ 2585.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2026.

:

Global Industrial UPS Scope and Segment Industrial UPS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial UPS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, EATON, Emerson, Schneider-Electric, ABB, AEG, Ametek, S&C, General Electric, Benning Power Electronic, Toshiba, Borri, Falcon Electric, Delta Greentech, Socomec

Industrial UPS Breakdown Data by Type

DC Industrial UPS, AC Industrial UPS

Industrial UPS Breakdown Data by Application

Petroleum Industry, Chemical Industry, Electric Power Industry, Light Industry Regional and Country-level Analysis The Industrial UPS market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Industrial UPS market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Industrial UPS Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Industrial UPS Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Industrial UPS Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 DC Industrial UPS

1.2.3 AC Industrial UPS 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Industrial UPS Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Petroleum Industry

1.3.3 Chemical Industry

1.3.4 Electric Power Industry

1.3.5 Light Industry 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Industrial UPS Production 2.1 Global Industrial UPS Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Industrial UPS Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Industrial UPS Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Industrial UPS Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Industrial UPS Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Industrial UPS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Industrial UPS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Industrial UPS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Industrial UPS Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Industrial UPS Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Industrial UPS Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Industrial UPS Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Industrial UPS Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Industrial UPS Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Industrial UPS Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Industrial UPS Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Industrial UPS Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Industrial UPS Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Industrial UPS Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Industrial UPS Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Industrial UPS Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial UPS Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Industrial UPS Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Industrial UPS Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Industrial UPS Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial UPS Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Industrial UPS Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Industrial UPS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Industrial UPS Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Industrial UPS Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Industrial UPS Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Industrial UPS Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Industrial UPS Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Industrial UPS Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Industrial UPS Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Industrial UPS Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Industrial UPS Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Industrial UPS Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Industrial UPS Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Industrial UPS Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Industrial UPS Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Industrial UPS Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Industrial UPS Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Industrial UPS Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Industrial UPS Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Industrial UPS Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Industrial UPS Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Industrial UPS Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Industrial UPS Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Industrial UPS Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Industrial UPS Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Industrial UPS Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Industrial UPS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Industrial UPS Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Industrial UPS Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Industrial UPS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Industrial UPS Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Industrial UPS Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Industrial UPS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Industrial UPS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Industrial UPS Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Industrial UPS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Industrial UPS Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Industrial UPS Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Industrial UPS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Industrial UPS Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Industrial UPS Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Industrial UPS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Industrial UPS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial UPS Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Industrial UPS Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Industrial UPS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Industrial UPS Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Industrial UPS Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Industrial UPS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Industrial UPS Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Industrial UPS Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Industrial UPS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Industrial UPS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial UPS Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 EATON

12.1.1 EATON Corporation Information

12.1.2 EATON Overview

12.1.3 EATON Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 EATON Industrial UPS Product Description

12.1.5 EATON Related Developments 12.2 Emerson

12.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

12.2.2 Emerson Overview

12.2.3 Emerson Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Emerson Industrial UPS Product Description

12.2.5 Emerson Related Developments 12.3 Schneider-Electric

12.3.1 Schneider-Electric Corporation Information

12.3.2 Schneider-Electric Overview

12.3.3 Schneider-Electric Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Schneider-Electric Industrial UPS Product Description

12.3.5 Schneider-Electric Related Developments 12.4 ABB

12.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.4.2 ABB Overview

12.4.3 ABB Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 ABB Industrial UPS Product Description

12.4.5 ABB Related Developments 12.5 AEG

12.5.1 AEG Corporation Information

12.5.2 AEG Overview

12.5.3 AEG Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 AEG Industrial UPS Product Description

12.5.5 AEG Related Developments 12.6 Ametek

12.6.1 Ametek Corporation Information

12.6.2 Ametek Overview

12.6.3 Ametek Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Ametek Industrial UPS Product Description

12.6.5 Ametek Related Developments 12.7 S&C

12.7.1 S&C Corporation Information

12.7.2 S&C Overview

12.7.3 S&C Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 S&C Industrial UPS Product Description

12.7.5 S&C Related Developments 12.8 General Electric

12.8.1 General Electric Corporation Information

12.8.2 General Electric Overview

12.8.3 General Electric Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 General Electric Industrial UPS Product Description

12.8.5 General Electric Related Developments 12.9 Benning Power Electronic

12.9.1 Benning Power Electronic Corporation Information

12.9.2 Benning Power Electronic Overview

12.9.3 Benning Power Electronic Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Benning Power Electronic Industrial UPS Product Description

12.9.5 Benning Power Electronic Related Developments 12.10 Toshiba

12.10.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.10.2 Toshiba Overview

12.10.3 Toshiba Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Toshiba Industrial UPS Product Description

12.10.5 Toshiba Related Developments 12.11 Borri

12.11.1 Borri Corporation Information

12.11.2 Borri Overview

12.11.3 Borri Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Borri Industrial UPS Product Description

12.11.5 Borri Related Developments 12.12 Falcon Electric

12.12.1 Falcon Electric Corporation Information

12.12.2 Falcon Electric Overview

12.12.3 Falcon Electric Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Falcon Electric Industrial UPS Product Description

12.12.5 Falcon Electric Related Developments 12.13 Delta Greentech

12.13.1 Delta Greentech Corporation Information

12.13.2 Delta Greentech Overview

12.13.3 Delta Greentech Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Delta Greentech Industrial UPS Product Description

12.13.5 Delta Greentech Related Developments 12.14 Socomec

12.14.1 Socomec Corporation Information

12.14.2 Socomec Overview

12.14.3 Socomec Industrial UPS Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Socomec Industrial UPS Product Description

12.14.5 Socomec Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Industrial UPS Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Industrial UPS Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Industrial UPS Production Mode & Process 13.4 Industrial UPS Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Industrial UPS Sales Channels

13.4.2 Industrial UPS Distributors 13.5 Industrial UPS Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Industrial UPS Industry Trends 14.2 Industrial UPS Market Drivers 14.3 Industrial UPS Market Challenges 14.4 Industrial UPS Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Industrial UPS Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

