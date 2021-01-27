Portable Power Bank Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Anker, Samsung, Sony

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications. In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented. Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future. China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015. China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region. The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015. Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015. There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.
Market Analysis and Insights:
Global Portable Power Bank Market The global Portable Power Bank market size is projected to reach US$ 15040 million by 2026, from US$ 11870 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.
:
Global Portable Power Bank Scope and Segment Portable Power Bank market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Power Bank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, MI, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited), Apacer, Yoobao, Besiter, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Romoss, Pineng, IEC Technology, RavPower, Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv), Mili, Lepow, Ambrane, Aigo
Portable Power Bank Breakdown Data by Type
Up To 10000 mAh, 10001 – 15000 mAh, Above 15000 mAh
Portable Power Bank Breakdown Data by Application
Smartphone, Tablet, Media Device Regional and Country-level Analysis The Portable Power Bank market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Portable Power Bank market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Portable Power Bank Market Share Analysis
