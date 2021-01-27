Portable Power Bank Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Anker, Samsung, Sony

Portable Power Bank can be used to store the power supply device, commonly used for smartphone, tablets, portable media devices, and others applications. In the next five years, the global consumption of Power Banks will maintain a high annual growth rate; production value is expected to Demand is driven by the demand of smartphone and tablet. The profitability of individual companies depends on their ability to bid accurately, secure contracts, and control costs. Large companies enjoy economies of scale in financing and the ability to offer a broad range of services in many locations. Smaller companies can compete effectively by specializing in particular services or focusing on certain geography. The industry is fragmented. Despite fierce competition, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; more new investment will enter the field in the future. China domestic Power Banks industry developed fast, which accounts for almost 80% of total production capacity. Though Chinese companies have low price advantage, the quality of domestic products is relatively poor. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Portable Power Bank industry, especially in Asia and North America regions. The production of Portable Power Bank is about 682599 K Units in 2015. China is the largest supplier of Portable Power Bank, with a production market share nearly 40.36% and sales market share nearly 35.21% in 2015. That is to say, there will be exports in China, while China region also is the largest consumption region. The second place is Europe, with the production market share of 24.38% and sales market share of 23.06% in 2015. North America is another important market of Portable Power Bank, enjoying 18.92% production market share and 21.72% sales market share in 2015. Portable Power Bank is used in Smartphone, Tablet and Media Devices. Report data showed that 52.77% of the Portable Power Bank market demand in Smartphone, 21.70% in Tablet, and 25.53% in Media Devices in 2015. There are mainly four kinds of Portable Power Bank, which the battery capacity range from 2000 mAh to more than 20000 mAh.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Portable Power Bank Market The global Portable Power Bank market size is projected to reach US$ 15040 million by 2026, from US$ 11870 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.4% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2623960/global-portable-power-bank-market

:

Global Portable Power Bank Scope and Segment Portable Power Bank market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Portable Power Bank market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, MI, Anker, Samsung, Sony, FSP, Panasonic, SCUD, Powerocks, Pisen, GP Batteries, Mophie, Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited), Apacer, Yoobao, Besiter, DX Power, Maxell, Intex Technologies, Romoss, Pineng, IEC Technology, RavPower, Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv), Mili, Lepow, Ambrane, Aigo

Portable Power Bank Breakdown Data by Type

Up To 10000 mAh, 10001 – 15000 mAh, Above 15000 mAh

Portable Power Bank Breakdown Data by Application

Smartphone, Tablet, Media Device Regional and Country-level Analysis The Portable Power Bank market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Portable Power Bank market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Portable Power Bank Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6ffaa5fbca3b1194ec61256f4a386dec,0,1,global-portable-power-bank-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Portable Power Bank Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Up To 10000 mAh

1.2.3 10001 – 15000 mAh

1.2.4 Above 15000 mAh 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Smartphone

1.3.3 Tablet

1.3.4 Media Device 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Portable Power Bank Production 2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Portable Power Bank Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Portable Power Bank Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Portable Power Bank Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Portable Power Bank Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Power Bank Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Portable Power Bank Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Portable Power Bank Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable Power Bank Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Portable Power Bank Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Portable Power Bank Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Portable Power Bank Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Portable Power Bank Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Portable Power Bank Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Portable Power Bank Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Portable Power Bank Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Portable Power Bank Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Portable Power Bank Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Portable Power Bank Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Portable Power Bank Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Portable Power Bank Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Portable Power Bank Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Portable Power Bank Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Portable Power Bank Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Portable Power Bank Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Portable Power Bank Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Portable Power Bank Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Portable Power Bank Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Portable Power Bank Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Power Bank Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 MI

12.1.1 MI Corporation Information

12.1.2 MI Overview

12.1.3 MI Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 MI Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.1.5 MI Related Developments 12.2 Anker

12.2.1 Anker Corporation Information

12.2.2 Anker Overview

12.2.3 Anker Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Anker Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.2.5 Anker Related Developments 12.3 Samsung

12.3.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.3.2 Samsung Overview

12.3.3 Samsung Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Samsung Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.3.5 Samsung Related Developments 12.4 Sony

12.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sony Overview

12.4.3 Sony Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sony Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.4.5 Sony Related Developments 12.5 FSP

12.5.1 FSP Corporation Information

12.5.2 FSP Overview

12.5.3 FSP Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FSP Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.5.5 FSP Related Developments 12.6 Panasonic

12.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.6.2 Panasonic Overview

12.6.3 Panasonic Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Panasonic Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.6.5 Panasonic Related Developments 12.7 SCUD

12.7.1 SCUD Corporation Information

12.7.2 SCUD Overview

12.7.3 SCUD Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SCUD Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.7.5 SCUD Related Developments 12.8 Powerocks

12.8.1 Powerocks Corporation Information

12.8.2 Powerocks Overview

12.8.3 Powerocks Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Powerocks Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.8.5 Powerocks Related Developments 12.9 Pisen

12.9.1 Pisen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Pisen Overview

12.9.3 Pisen Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Pisen Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.9.5 Pisen Related Developments 12.10 GP Batteries

12.10.1 GP Batteries Corporation Information

12.10.2 GP Batteries Overview

12.10.3 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 GP Batteries Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.10.5 GP Batteries Related Developments 12.11 Mophie

12.11.1 Mophie Corporation Information

12.11.2 Mophie Overview

12.11.3 Mophie Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Mophie Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.11.5 Mophie Related Developments 12.12 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited)

12.12.1 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Corporation Information

12.12.2 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Overview

12.12.3 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.12.5 Mipow (Baojia International Group Limited) Related Developments 12.13 Apacer

12.13.1 Apacer Corporation Information

12.13.2 Apacer Overview

12.13.3 Apacer Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Apacer Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.13.5 Apacer Related Developments 12.14 Yoobao

12.14.1 Yoobao Corporation Information

12.14.2 Yoobao Overview

12.14.3 Yoobao Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Yoobao Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.14.5 Yoobao Related Developments 12.15 Besiter

12.15.1 Besiter Corporation Information

12.15.2 Besiter Overview

12.15.3 Besiter Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Besiter Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.15.5 Besiter Related Developments 12.16 DX Power

12.16.1 DX Power Corporation Information

12.16.2 DX Power Overview

12.16.3 DX Power Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 DX Power Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.16.5 DX Power Related Developments 12.17 Maxell

12.17.1 Maxell Corporation Information

12.17.2 Maxell Overview

12.17.3 Maxell Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Maxell Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.17.5 Maxell Related Developments 12.18 Intex Technologies

12.18.1 Intex Technologies Corporation Information

12.18.2 Intex Technologies Overview

12.18.3 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Intex Technologies Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.18.5 Intex Technologies Related Developments 12.19 Romoss

12.19.1 Romoss Corporation Information

12.19.2 Romoss Overview

12.19.3 Romoss Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Romoss Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.19.5 Romoss Related Developments 12.20 Pineng

12.20.1 Pineng Corporation Information

12.20.2 Pineng Overview

12.20.3 Pineng Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Pineng Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.20.5 Pineng Related Developments 8.21 IEC Technology

12.21.1 IEC Technology Corporation Information

12.21.2 IEC Technology Overview

12.21.3 IEC Technology Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 IEC Technology Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.21.5 IEC Technology Related Developments 12.22 RavPower

12.22.1 RavPower Corporation Information

12.22.2 RavPower Overview

12.22.3 RavPower Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 RavPower Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.22.5 RavPower Related Developments 12.23 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv)

12.23.1 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Corporation Information

12.23.2 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Overview

12.23.3 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.23.5 Xtorm (Telco Accessories bv) Related Developments 12.24 Mili

12.24.1 Mili Corporation Information

12.24.2 Mili Overview

12.24.3 Mili Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.24.4 Mili Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.24.5 Mili Related Developments 12.25 Lepow

12.25.1 Lepow Corporation Information

12.25.2 Lepow Overview

12.25.3 Lepow Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.25.4 Lepow Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.25.5 Lepow Related Developments 12.26 Ambrane

12.26.1 Ambrane Corporation Information

12.26.2 Ambrane Overview

12.26.3 Ambrane Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.26.4 Ambrane Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.26.5 Ambrane Related Developments 12.27 Aigo

12.27.1 Aigo Corporation Information

12.27.2 Aigo Overview

12.27.3 Aigo Portable Power Bank Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.27.4 Aigo Portable Power Bank Product Description

12.27.5 Aigo Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Portable Power Bank Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Portable Power Bank Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Portable Power Bank Production Mode & Process 13.4 Portable Power Bank Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Portable Power Bank Sales Channels

13.4.2 Portable Power Bank Distributors 13.5 Portable Power Bank Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Portable Power Bank Industry Trends 14.2 Portable Power Bank Market Drivers 14.3 Portable Power Bank Market Challenges 14.4 Portable Power Bank Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Portable Power Bank Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/